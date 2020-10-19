 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Upper Committeeman Young faces backlash over sexually suggestive postings of VP candidate Harris
0 comments
featured

Upper Committeeman Young faces backlash over sexually suggestive postings of VP candidate Harris

{{featured_button_text}}

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Republican Committeeman Hobie Young is in hot water with his own party, after posting digitally manipulated memes to his Facebook account depicting Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris in sexually suggestive poses.

"The township committee is taking this very seriously and we expect to have a major announcement by the end of the day," said Upper Township Mayor Richard Palombo, a Republican.

Young declined to comment when reached by text on Monday. But he posted a response to critics on his Facebook page.

"It appears I have offended a few liberals with my satire pictures of Kamela (sic) Harris," Young wrote. "I didn't see them as being any different than the left's pictures of Trump, Melania and their family. So my apologies if you took them as being offensive."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Young said he was speaking for himself and in no way represented the Township Committee.

The situation brought to mind a social media post in 2017 by then Atlantic County Freeholder John Carman.

Unlike Young, Carman was running for re-election when he caused his controversy.

Carman was defeated in his race for re-election by Democrat Ashley Bennett after making jokes about the Women's March in Washington in 2017. He too  shared a meme on Facebook. His did not include sexually explicit material, but asked whether the protest would be "over in time for them to cook dinner."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News