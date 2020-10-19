Upper Committeeman Young faces backlash over sexually suggestive postings of VP candidate Harris

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Republican Committeeman Hobie Young is in hot water with his own party, after posting digitally manipulated memes to his Facebook account depicting Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris in sexually suggestive poses.
"The township committee is taking this very seriously and we expect to have a major announcement by the end of the day," said Upper Township Mayor Richard Palombo, a Republican.
Young declined to comment when reached by text on Monday. But he posted a response to critics on his Facebook page.
"It appears I have offended a few liberals with my satire pictures of Kamela (sic) Harris," Young wrote. "I didn't see them as being any different than the left's pictures of Trump, Melania and their family. So my apologies if you took them as being offensive."
Young said he was speaking for himself and in no way represented the Township Committee.
The situation brought to mind a social media post in 2017 by then Atlantic County Freeholder John Carman.
Unlike Young, Carman was running for re-election when he caused his controversy.
Carman was defeated in his race for re-election by Democrat Ashley Bennett after making jokes about the Women's March in Washington in 2017. He too shared a meme on Facebook. His did not include sexually explicit material, but asked whether the protest would be "over in time for them to cook dinner."
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
