UPPER TOWNSHIP – In a 3-2 vote Monday, Upper Township Council approved an ordinance amending a redevelopment plan for the former B.L. England site, which some wind power critics cast as the latest skirmish in a war against offshore wind turbines.

“You guys find yourself in a very unique position right now. You could be a speed bump in the path of what they’re trying to do,” said Darren Holland of Long Beach Township, one of multiple speakers at the meeting. “You have an opportunity here really to protect everything I know and love.”

Members of township committee sought to downplay the potential impact of the ordinance amendment, which had a public hearing and final vote at the packed meeting.

At issue, according to Jim Maley, the township’s redevelopment counsel, is the placement of an electrical substation at the former coal-fired power plant.

The development company that now owns the waterfront site in the township’s Beesleys Point section sought to amend an approved redevelopment plan to move that substation away from other potential construction, putting it where coal was once piled to power the electricity turbines.

The amendment will mean a better project overall, he said.

But for many of those who crowded into the committee meeting room, the ordinance amendment had far greater significance, not because of the substation but for where the power coming into it would originate.

The former B.L. England property is one of two planned landing spots for electricity generated by the Ocean Wind 1 project, the furthest along of several proposed offshore wind power projects. Owned by the Danish energy company Ørsted, the project includes close to 100 large wind turbines starting 15 miles offshore, which will be visible from the beaches of Ocean City and other communities.

The project has met with opposition, which has only intensified with the death of multiple whales this winter. Wind power critics dismiss the assertion from federal authorities that preliminary work for offshore wind projects could not have contributed to the deaths.

Many traveled from throughout the state to attend the Upper Township meeting, some carrying signs opposing wind power. Township officials asked those attending to leave inflated toys depicting whales and dolphins outside the meeting, which was standing-room-only.

Township attorney Anthony Monzo asked those gathered for the public hearing to be cooperative, calm and on-topic. He said the ordinance amendment relates to the electricity substation only.

“It has nothing to do with windmills. It is not an ordinance that approves, endorses or otherwise comments on windmills,” he said.

Still, many of the speakers wanted to address offshore wind. In one case, township administrator interrupted a speaker’s prepared comments multiple times, saying she was not addressing the topic up for a vote. After she was turned away from the podium, another speaker took up her comments and began to read them, at which point Mayor Jay Newman called a recess in the meeting.

At several other points in the meeting, the wind power opponents loudly booed or cheered, perhaps cheering the loudest when Committee member Curtis Corson suggested tabling the vote, at least until U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, holds planned hearings on the offshore wind projects.

The first of those hearings is planned for 2 p.m. March 16 at the Wildwoods Convention Center.

Corson said there are electrical substations in many locations, and that the ordinance amendment would at least give local control to where the substation would be built, but thought it would be worth waiting for a final vote to get more information.

Committee member Victor Nappen supported Corson’s proposal, but no one else on committee did, and it failed in a 3-2 vote. Township Committee member Kim Hayes made a motion to approve the ordinance, and Newman and Committee member Mark Pancoast voted in favor, with Nappen and Corson voting no.

Several spoke in favor of the ordinance amendment, stating it will mean a better development at the site. As Hayes pointed out, most of those who said they lived in Upper Township favored the amendment.

Despite multiple requests to limit comments to the substation, many of those attending spoke about the offshore wind plans. One man said if the power is coming from Ørsted, Upper Township should say no.

“You are the tip of the spear for us. That’s why we’re here tonight. And we urge you to look at all of the facts about what you’re allowing through with this decision,” said a woman who gave her name as Donna from Ventnor. “Think more about it and about what you are inviting into your neighborhood.”

Lisa from Atlantic City, who also did not provide her surname, said she did not want to be able to see the wind turbines from her home.

“I don’t trust anything that they’re doing,” she said. “And by the way, the sea’s not rising and the polar bears are still there.”

Another speaker said the committee members who said yes would have to answer to voters.

“It will align all of you … with the policy goals and the political agenda of two individuals: President Biden and Gov. Murphy,” he said.

Some of those in favor of the amendment also strayed to the larger issue. Sue Vargas, a member of the New Jersey League of Conservation Voters said the change will give a new, clean energy life to a former coal fired plant, and Upper Township resident Elaine Holsomback began talking about fossil fuel use and global warming early in the meeting.

“We’re just talking about the ordinance, not about fossil fuels,” Newman said.

The ordinance amendment impacts a small section of the sprawling site, which includes the former power plant and hundreds of acres surrounding it. The Beesley’s Point Development Group LLC purchased the property, and has plans to develop it, although no formal proposal has been submitted to the township.

Public discussion of the proposal indicates it will include a waterfront hotel and restaurant, and more.

A member of the development group did not respond to requests for comment on the meeting on Thursday.

The former plant closed in 2109.