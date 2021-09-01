UPDATES: Tracking the potential of tornadoes in South Jersey

6:34 p.m. -

It is very active, though outside of our southeastern New Jersey coverage area. A tornado is on the ground and moving through Mullica Hill, then Mantua and then Deptford. This was the same storm that brought a tornado warning to part of Cumberland and Salem counties.

There is a tremendous amount of rotation in this storm. The velocity radar, which shows the speed of rain moving toward and from the radar, show the greens meeting the red. This means that there is spin in the atmosphere.

Another tornado warning is in effect for New Castle County through 7 p.m. This is a radar indicated storm, meaning it is not officially confirmed on the ground.

Lastly, there is a tornado warning from Bucks County, moving into Somerset, Mercer and Hunterdon counties in central New Jersey.

5:37 p.m. -

4:32 p.m. - New Jersey American Water issued a statement to customers across the area about their preparations for the rain that will come.

