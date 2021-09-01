UPDATES: Tracking the potential of tornadoes in South Jersey

6:34 p.m. -
It is very active, though outside of our southeastern New Jersey coverage area. A tornado is on the ground and moving through Mullica Hill, then Mantua and then Deptford. This was the same storm that brought a tornado warning to part of Cumberland and Salem counties.
There is a tremendous amount of rotation in this storm. The velocity radar, which shows the speed of rain moving toward and from the radar, show the greens meeting the red. This means that there is spin in the atmosphere.
Another tornado warning is in effect for New Castle County through 7 p.m. This is a radar indicated storm, meaning it is not officially confirmed on the ground.
Lastly, there is a tornado warning from Bucks County, moving into Somerset, Mercer and Hunterdon counties in central New Jersey.
5:37 p.m. -
4:32 p.m. - New Jersey American Water issued a statement to customers across the area about their preparations for the rain that will come.
"As part of the company’s readiness efforts, operations personnel have tested and fueled generators, vehicles and fuel storage tanks, secured additional water treatment chemicals, staged sandbags at treatment plant intakes, prepared wastewater treatment plants for increased flows, reviewed plans for monitoring water levels outside our treatment facilities, and updated staffing plans to help with response efforts. Extra preparation efforts are underway at the company’s Raritan-Millstone Water Treatment Plant, which is situated on the Raritan River and has a recently enhanced flood protection system, as well as at the company’s six other surface water treatment plants," said the company in a statement.
A flash flood watch is in effect for all of the state. Southeastern New Jersey's flooding threat will be limited compared to the rest of the state. I believe roughly 0.50 to 1.00 inches of rain will fall on a widespread basis, though there will be localized three inch amounts.
Philadelphia and Northwest New Jersey, meanwhile, are expected to see three to six inches of rain, locally higher.
3:18 p.m. - The remnants of Ida continue to get closer, the tornado and flash flood watches are in effect and South Jersey will be in for a night of storms.
Multiple tornado warnings have already been issued for Maryland Wednesday afternoon. These storms will pass through the region.
Expect the potential for severe weather until about 11 p.m. After that, a steady, soaking rain will fall for a few hours, loaded with tropical moisture.
By the time the sun rises Thursday, all will be dry and a gusty, sunnier day will come.
I will be updating this thread periodically and as needed. If a tornado warning goes into effect, look for live streams right here, on this page.
For more information, on the nice weather days, and the no so nice ones, follow me on Social Media.
A tornado watch is in effect and multiple tornadoes will be possible.
As the remnants of Ida bear down on New Jersey, a tornado watch has gone up to alert for a high potential of tornadoes.
The watch is in effect for until 10 p.m. Wednesday.
The watch means that the ingredients for tornadoes are present. If a tornado is imminent, a tornado warning will go into place.
According to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet, 2021 already has the most number of tornado warning for the year in New Jersey, and there are still three months to go. When you combine severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings, the state is in second place.
What's the difference between an advisory, watch and warning?
The National Weather Service has three main tools at their disposal to alert you of weather that has the potential to impact life and/or property. Advisories, watches and warnings. all relayed through trusted media outlets, your smartphone, weather.gov or a NOAA weather radio. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains what to know, and how to react, when one is issued.
Here are the storm threats
It is increasingly likely that tornadoes will be the biggest threat from the remnants of Ida. I bumped up the risk to a high, and everyone should be on alert Wednesday.
While the heaviest rains will stay to our north, the potential for damaging winds from severe thunderstorms has increased. Therefore, there is a moderate risk for that. Furthermore, the rainfall flooding threat has decreased.
To a lesser extent coastal flooding will impact the area. Coastal flooding will likely be in minor stage for the Thursday evening high tide cycle.
When will the impacts start, end?
Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop after 3 p.m.. Most places will be dry during this time, though the risk for damaging winds and tornadoes will be present.
Thunderstorm coverage will increase during the evening, with the severe weather threats remaining. Then, between 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., heavy rain will fall within this time. Since convection, which sparks severe weather, will be lower, the damaging wind risk and tornado threat will go down as well. However, the heavy rain threat will be highest here. Rain will then end between 4 and 7 a.m.
Any problems due to wind would come from thunderstorms. Wednesday afternoon and evening will have the highest threat. However, synoptic, large-scale winds driven by the low pressure system, will increase Wednesday afternoon. The strongest winds, sustained 25-30 mph at the shore, will be Wednesday night around midnight. However, gusty winds will blow all day Thursday.
More on: Rainfall and flooding
The Weather Prediction Center still has South Jersey in a level two of four (slight) or level three of four (moderate) risk for excessive rainfall between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning, with the highest risk west of a line from Seaside Heights to Mays Landing to Fortescue. Given the extremely tropical airmass that this storm has, coupled with the fact that August has been a very wet month for the state, widespread flooding threatens.
As of Monday, every county in New Jersey has been above average for month to date rainfall, except for Salem County. Atlantic, Burlington and Ocean counties have all been 51 to 75 percent above the average. 11.89 inches of rain in Stafford is the highest for the southern portion of the state, according to the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist at Rutgers University.
The rain can be broken down into two parts. During the afternoon and evening, the rain that falls will be from spotty showers and thunderstorms, caused by quickly rising air. Localized roadway flooding will occur in these. Most of the daytime hours will be dry, though (at least 80%). Outdoor work and activities will be ok, as long as you have a safe place to run inside quickly if a thunderstorm flares up.
The second part will occur from about 6 to 9 p.m. until 2 to 5 a.m. Here, a soaking rain will fall. This is when the more widespread flooding will occur and creeks may rise above their banks as well.
In all, rainfall totals will be 1.25 to 2.50 inches on a widespread basis. However, given the moisture laden atmosphere up to four inches of rain will be likely locally.
For content, Central Pennsylvania and northwest New Jersey are likely to see a widespread four to seven inches of rain from this storm.
More on: Tornadoes
10 tornadoes have spun through the Garden State in 2021, tied for the second most since records were reliably kept in 1950, according to Dave Robinson, the New Jersey State Climatologist.
It is likely that we gain sole ownership of second place after Thursday.
On July 29 of this year, five tornadoes spun through the state, though most of the activity was to the north of southeastern New Jersey (the High Bar Harbor tornado notwithstanding). It is possible that a similar outbreak occurs in our corner of the state this time. We need to be weather aware. The highest potential for tornadoes will be Wednesday 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Always make sure to have a way to receive weather alerts. Our newsletter will send out breaking weather alerts to your inbox.
If in a tornado warning, your life and safety are at imminent risk. Seek shelter on the lowest floor possible, away from windows and in the center of your building. If you live in an apartment or condo, find the place in your unit that is closest to the center.
During Tropical Storm Elsa, a tornado tore through Woodbine as well as Little Egg Harbor. The remnants of Fred then brought a tornado to Morris County as well.
More on: Coastal flooding
Coastal flooding does look increasingly unlikely for the Wednesday evening high tide, as winds won't be strong enough from the onshore direction to push salt water onto dry land, good news.
Rather, That being said, the Thursday evening high tide will have locally minor flood stage. A few inches of water on bayside roads would be likely, as the sheer mass of the storm pushes water toward shore. Move your cars if you need to and don't drive through the flooded water. You will corrode your car, plus that water can go onto neighbor's properties.
Minor flood stage is typically had about 24 times a year, which has increased from an average of four back in the 1950s and 1960s, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists. However, coastal flooding has been infrequent in 2021, due to a lack of coastal storms during the winter and spring.
Here is a live updating list of tide forecasts for select points in the region.
More on: Winds
The winds from the low pressure system itself should not be enough to cause issues. However, winds from severe thunderstorms can knock out power and cause damage.
50 to 70 mph winds will threaten in any thunderstorm. Take in loose objects, cut down hanging tree branches and protect your vehicles, especially Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Winds from the low pressure system itself, synoptic winds, will increase to 25-30 mph at the shore Wednesday night as they shift from the east just after sunset to the southwest by daybreak Thursday. Top gusts, outside of thunderstorms, would be 40 mph. For the inland spots, expect sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph, with non-thunderstorm gusts up to 30 mph.
Will there be more tropical weather coming our way?
Not in the foreseeable future. A ridge of high pressure or a trough of low pressure will be overhead through the middle of September. The high pressure will block any storms from directly impacting the region, with the trough of low pressure would be associated with your run of the cold fronts.
However, the peak of tropical season is around September 10 and through October, we must always keep an eye on the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico.
