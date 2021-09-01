 Skip to main content
UPDATES: Tracking the potential of tornadoes in South Jersey
featured

Accuweather tornado
Joe Martucci

6:34 p.m. -

Tornado WArnings Radarscope

The red boxes indicated tornado warnings, as of 6:35 p.m., while the green boxes indicate a flood warning. 

It is very active, though outside of our southeastern New Jersey coverage area. A tornado is on the ground and moving through Mullica Hill, then Mantua and then Deptford. This was the same storm that brought a tornado warning to part of Cumberland and Salem counties. 

There is a tremendous amount of rotation in this storm. The velocity radar, which shows the speed of rain moving toward and from the radar, show the greens meeting the red. This means that there is spin in the atmosphere.

Another tornado warning is in effect for New Castle County through 7 p.m. This is a radar indicated storm, meaning it is not officially confirmed on the ground.

Lastly, there is a tornado warning from Bucks County, moving into Somerset, Mercer and Hunterdon counties in central New Jersey. 

5:37 p.m. - 

4:32 p.m. - New Jersey American Water issued a statement to customers across the area about their preparations for the rain that will come. 

"As part of the company’s readiness efforts, operations personnel have tested and fueled generators, vehicles and fuel storage tanks, secured additional water treatment chemicals, staged sandbags at treatment plant intakes, prepared wastewater treatment plants for increased flows, reviewed plans for monitoring water levels outside our treatment facilities, and updated staffing plans to help with response efforts. Extra preparation efforts are underway at the company’s Raritan-Millstone Water Treatment Plant, which is situated on the Raritan River and has a recently enhanced flood protection system, as well as at the company’s six other surface water treatment plants," said the company in a statement.

A flash flood watch is in effect for all of the state. Southeastern New Jersey's flooding threat will be limited compared to the rest of the state. I believe roughly 0.50 to 1.00 inches of rain will fall on a widespread basis, though there will be localized three inch amounts. 

Philadelphia and Northwest New Jersey, meanwhile, are expected to see three to six inches of rain, locally higher. 

Precipitation Totals

Total rainfall amounts between 2 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. Thursday, according to the North American Model (NAM).

3:18 p.m. - The remnants of Ida continue to get closer, the tornado and flash flood watches are in effect and South Jersey will be in for a night of storms.

Multiple tornado warnings have already been issued for Maryland Wednesday afternoon. These storms will pass through the region. 

Expect the potential for severe weather until about 11 p.m. After that, a steady, soaking rain will fall for a few hours, loaded with tropical moisture. 

By the time the sun rises Thursday, all will be dry and a gusty, sunnier day will come.

I will be updating this thread periodically and as needed. If a tornado warning goes into effect, look for live streams right here, on this page. 

For more information, on the nice weather days, and the no so nice ones, follow me on Social Media

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
