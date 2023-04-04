Welcome to your updated, and upgraded, print edition of the Press of Atlantic City.

Settle into your favorite chair and get ready for a fresh print reading experience, with new sections, new features and the kind of in-depth journalism you’ve come to expect from us.

As we launch this enhanced version of your print newspaper — and I’ll share some details in a moment — I’d also like to call your attention to a few things that haven’t changed:

Our commitment to local journalism.

Our rich storytelling and vivid photography.

Our intense focus on watchdog reporting that changes laws and improves lives.

Our relationship with the community and our role as a cornerstone of South Jersey life.

As our readers’ habits change, we’re constantly looking for ways to improve our products to provide the most comprehensive and engaging local news reporting. Our journalists’ focus on impactful local news coverage will always be our top priority, of course. And you’ll still get the same 24/7/365 local news coverage you’ve come to expect from The Press of Atlantic City’s award-winning journalists.

But starting today, our up-to-the-minute coverage across all of our digital platforms will be complemented by an expanded print edition three days each week. For you, that means each time you pick up your Press of Atlantic City newspaper, it’ll feel — and read — like a traditional Sunday edition.

So what’s new? Let me walk you through our new sections and some of my favorite new features:

A section: The best of local news with a focus on enterprise reporting that goes beyond traditional next-day coverage of events and issues. This first section will also feature local business news, opinion, weather, obituaries and a recap of important local news stories from the past couple of days to quickly catch you up on anything you might’ve missed since your last print edition was delivered.

360: Our new national and international news section. This vibrant report includes the most important stories from around the world, as well as compelling new features like a photo page of “Today in History,” fact-checking reports on news topics, environment and climate reporting from our staff meteorologists and more.

Sports: The best of local and national sports. We’ll bring back expanded sports event schedules, standings, game recaps and a “Today in Sports History” page that’ll give you plenty of water-cooler conversation items.

Lively: The best of lifestyles content like food, health, home, entertainment, what to watch on TV, horoscopes and advice and, of course, your favorite comics and puzzles. On Saturdays, you’ll get our bonus Parade magazine page.

In addition to these print upgrades, we’ll continue providing our electronic replica of the print edition, called the E-edition, seven days per week. And we will remain the top destination for local news, delivered on our website, through our app, and on our newsletters and social media platforms, like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Speaking of, have you checked out our app? If not, please make sure you familiarize yourself with all of the ways you can get the best of Atlantic City news, anywhere, anytime. Scan the QR code here for everything you need to jumpstart your access to our app, our E-edition and all of our digital features.

I hope you’ll dig in today and in the coming days and weeks to your new and improved print newspaper. And as you do, just remember that what’s most important about The Press of Atlantic City remains unchanged: We’re still a team of dedicated local journalists who put our readers first.

Thank you for supporting The Press of Atlantic City. We’re here, as we’ve always been, to serve you.