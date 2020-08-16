OCEAN CITY — The Department of Fire and Rescue Services announced the Ocean City Beach Patrol will be guarding the following beaches as of Monday morning:
• Seaspray Road
• Surf Road
• Atlantic Ave. (guarded 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
• North Street
• Stenton Place
• St. Charles Place
• Delancey Place
• Park Place
• Brighton Place
• 5th Street
• 7th Street (surfing)
• 8th Street
• 9th Street
• 10th Street
• 11th Street
• 12th Street
• 13th Street (guarded 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
• 14th Street
• 15th Street
• 18th Street
• 22nd Street
• 24th Street
• 26th Street
• 28th Street
• 30th Street
• 32nd Street
• 34th Street
• 36th Street
• 39th Street
• 42nd Street
• 44th Street
• 46th Street
• 50th Street
• 53rd Street
• 55th Street
• 58th Street
Beaches are guarded from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekends and holidays, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Beaches at Brighton Place, 8th Street, 9th Street, 12th Street and 34th Street will be guarded until 7 p.m daily.
The Ocean City Beach Patrol strongly urges bathers to swim only at guarded beaches.
Tents and canopies are prohibited on the beaches from 1st Street to 10th Street for 2020. On other beaches, they will be limited in size to 10 feet by 10 feet.
The beach patrol urged visitors to practice social distancing, avoid large groups and wear masks when possible.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.