UPDATED: Attorney General's office investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Buena
UPDATED: Attorney General's office investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Buena

EDITORS NOTE: The Office of the Attorney General is investigating a Monday fatal shooting by a Franklin Township police officer. To read story click here. 

A police officer shot and killed an individual Monday afternoon in Buena Vista Township, according to nbcphiladelphia.com

Few details of the incident were available, including which police department the officer works for, nbcphiladelphia.com said. The shooting happened on Oak Road, which was closed during the investigation, nbcphiladelphia.com said.

Police cars could be seen at the scene.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office is investigating the shooting, nbcphiladelphia.com said.

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com Twitter@ACPressJackson

