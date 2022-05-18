UPDATE: Roads reopen at Hamilton Township industrial complex after hazardous material investigation

MAYS LANDING — Fire and hazardous material response units were on the scene and roads were shut down Wednesday afternoon in the township's industrial complex.

Police and investigators left the scene and roads were reopened at 5:20 p.m. Authorities have not yet released information about the hazardous material investigation that occurred in the area of the Atlantic County Institute of Technology and John Brooks Recovery Center.

Authorities first warned the public to avoid the area around 3 p.m. A large number of fire engines and other emergency vehicles had assembled on Cantillon Boulevard near the intersection with Atlantic Avenue, which was closed.

The complex holds number of government, educational and commercial buildings, including the U.S. Post Office, the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission road test facility and the John Brooks Recovery Center. The NJMVC sent a notice out informing customers it had closed due to an investigation of a hazardous material spill.

Fire engines, investigators and police eventually moved to Pinewood Boulevard, where the Brooks center and a Pepsi bottling facility are located. Nearby roads, including Atlantic Avenue, slowly began reopening.

The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to Hamilton Township's police and fire departments for an update, as well as the superintendent of ACIT.

Officials at the scene said more information would be released later Wednesday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

