UPDATE: Pennsylvania woman dies after saving 3 children from ocean off North Wildwood

NORTH WILDWOOD — A Pennsylvania mother drowned Tuesday evening after saving her three children who were struggling in the ocean.
At 2:56 p.m., police received a 911 call reporting that four swimmers were in distress off 18th Avenue, according to a news release from police Capt. John Stevenson. City firefighters, along with firefighters from Wildwood, responded for a water rescue.
The dispatcher updated first responders while en route to the scene that two of the swimmers had exited the water, Stevenson said.
Police said the four swimmers included two boys, ages 8 and 10, and a 19-year-old woman, as well as their mother, 49. Officials did not release their names.
NORTH WILDWOOD — Mention the Wildwoods to many throughout New Jersey, and they are likely to…
The family was on vacation from Wernersville in Berks County, officials said.
When they arrived, responders found the mother face down about 150 yards offshore, Stevenson said. They started live-saving measures as the woman was taken to Cape Regional Medical Center, but she was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
The incident remains under investigation.
Staff Writer Molly Bilinski contributed to this report.
44th annual Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row
44th annual Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row
44th annual Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row
44th annual Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row
44th annual Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row
44th annual Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row
44th annual Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row
44th annual Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row
44th annual Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row
44th annual Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row
44th annual Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row
44th annual Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row
44th annual Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row
44th annual Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row
44th annual Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row
44th annual Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row
44th annual Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row
44th annual Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row
44th annual Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row
44th annual Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row
44th annual Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row
44th annual Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row
44th annual Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row
44th annual Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row
44th annual Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row
44th annual Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row
44th annual Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row
44th annual Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row
44th annual Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row
44th annual Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row
44th annual Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row
44th annual Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row
44th annual Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.