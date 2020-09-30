UPDATE: Pennsylvania woman dies after saving 3 children from ocean off North Wildwood

NORTH WILDWOOD — A Pennsylvania mother drowned Tuesday evening after saving her three children who were struggling in the ocean.

At 2:56 p.m., police received a 911 call reporting that four swimmers were in distress off 18th Avenue, according to a news release from police Capt. John Stevenson. City firefighters, along with firefighters from Wildwood, responded for a water rescue.

The dispatcher updated first responders while en route to the scene that two of the swimmers had exited the water, Stevenson said.

Police said the four swimmers included two boys, ages 8 and 10, and a 19-year-old woman, as well as their mother, 49. Officials did not release their names.

The family was on vacation from Wernersville in Berks County, officials said.

When they arrived, responders found the mother face down about 150 yards offshore, Stevenson said. They started live-saving measures as the woman was taken to Cape Regional Medical Center, but she was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

Staff Writer Molly Bilinski contributed to this report.

