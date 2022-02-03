Update: B&B Department Store in Ocean City to reopen with new management

0:54 Ocean Wind applies to state BPU to move energy across Ocean City Ørsted’s Ocean Wind Project sought the right to build transmission lines through a petition …

Michele Gillian, executive director of the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce, said the owner is retiring. She said the downtown will not be the same without the popular department store.

“It’s going to be a big loss,” she said.

The store specializes in clothing, with menswear on one side, women’s on the other, but it also carries housewares, gifts, accessories, beach gear and more. It may be best known for the decorations on its ceiling, which include a Beetle and a Karmann Ghia from Volkswagen, an Ocean City lifeboat and a Cessna airplane. Not models or replicas, but the actual vehicles suspended above the displays. The cars are upside down.

Robert Smith, who grew up in Ocean City, was disappointed by the news, he wrote on a Facebook page dedicated to Ocean City.

“That sucks,” he wrote. “I used to love going to B&B when I was a kid. I was amazed by the airplane and the cars hanging from the ceiling, and I had hoped to share that with my daughter.”

Hundreds of people commented on that page and other posts about the pending closing. Many said they were shocked and saddened by the news, saying they made it a point to stop in every time they visited Ocean City.