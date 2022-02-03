Update: B&B Department Store in Ocean City to reopen with new management

Note: This story has been updated with new information. The building owner said the store will be renovated and reopened under the same name by the start of the summer. More information can be found here.
OCEAN CITY — B&B Department Store, a centerpiece of downtown Asbury Avenue for decades, will shut its doors in March, the company posted on Facebook on Wednesday.
Two locations in Long Beach Island are already closed, the notice states, with locations in Ocean City and Sea Girt set to close by the end of next month.
The Ocean City store traditionally has been open year-round.
“B&B Department Stores South is closing its physical store operations. We thank you for your patronage, and it has been a pleasure to serve you,” the statement reads.
At the Ocean City location at 827 Asbury Ave. on Thursday afternoon, there was little visible indication that anything had changed, aside from a paper sign on the door saying items could not be returned.
Owner Helen Bertole was at the store, but staff members said she was unavailable for comment. There was no immediate response to calls to the store later in the day requesting comment, either.
Michele Gillian, executive director of the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce, said the owner is retiring. She said the downtown will not be the same without the popular department store.
“It’s going to be a big loss,” she said.
The store specializes in clothing, with menswear on one side, women’s on the other, but it also carries housewares, gifts, accessories, beach gear and more. It may be best known for the decorations on its ceiling, which include a Beetle and a Karmann Ghia from Volkswagen, an Ocean City lifeboat and a Cessna airplane. Not models or replicas, but the actual vehicles suspended above the displays. The cars are upside down.
Robert Smith, who grew up in Ocean City, was disappointed by the news, he wrote on a Facebook page dedicated to Ocean City.
“That sucks,” he wrote. “I used to love going to B&B when I was a kid. I was amazed by the airplane and the cars hanging from the ceiling, and I had hoped to share that with my daughter.”
Hundreds of people commented on that page and other posts about the pending closing. Many said they were shocked and saddened by the news, saying they made it a point to stop in every time they visited Ocean City.
“I loved that store. It will leave a huge blank space in downtown Ocean City,” wrote Susan Shubert.
The business has been in operation since 1974, according to a history on the business website. It had locations in Ship Bottom and Beach Haven on Long Beach Island, Ocean City and Sea Girt, Monmouth County.
B&B North split off from B&B South in 2006. That company has locations n Lavallette and Seaside Park in Ocean County. There was no immediate response to a call to the B&B North offices Thursday.
Helen Bertole is the widow of B&B co-founder Philip Bertole, who died in 2010.
Gillian said the Ocean City business community is sorry to see the landmark go but understands Helen Bertole’s decision.
There is no word on what could replace the store. At about 12,000 square feet, it is one of the largest stores in Ocean City.
While the notice references closing the physical storefront, the website bnbstores.com does not appear to offer any online sales at this time.
Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
