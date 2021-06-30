UPDATE: Atlantic City police arrest 2 in Georgia Avenue standoff

The two were questioned and detained for about an hour before being let go, they said.

Police officers, SWAT members, the city's bomb squad and members of the U.S. Marshals Service were all on scene. An impromptu base of operations was established near Angelo's Fairmount Tavern. Police occupied neighboring homes to monitor the situation, and also utilized drones from the fire department.

Fire Chief Scott Evans said the drones, which have been in their possession for three years, were used to survey the area and help police develop strategies to enter the home.

"They were particularly helpful with this building because this is building sat in the middle of three other buildings and a courtyard," Evans said. "This building sat in the middle of the block. It was surrounded by buildings."

The home does not let out onto the street like others on the block. It's situated behind 133 N. Georgia Ave., hence the 133 1/2 designation. The front door is down an alley between residences 133 and 131.

Residents from other homes on the block, though advised to remain inside, came out to see the event unfold.