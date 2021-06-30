UPDATE: Atlantic City police arrest 2 in Georgia Avenue standoff

ATLANTIC CITY — After hours of negotiations with a man barricaded in a Georgia Avenue home Wednesday, police arrested him and recovered multiple handguns, the Atlantic City Police Department announced Wednesday.
He was second person arrested from the home Wednesday, with a woman being the first as she was talked off a roof a few hours earlier, according to freelance photographer Steve Freeman. Police closed off the 100 block of North Georgia Avenue around 8 a.m., in addition to parts of the Atlantic City Expressway-Brigantine connector, Missouri, Fairmount, Mississippi and Arctic avenues, as they worked to get the suspect to surrender.
Around 8 a.m., residents of 133 1/2 N. Georgia Ave. abruptly were awakened by officers storming into the home, a pair of them said. Most of the occupants exited the home with their hands up as instructed, but the two suspects remained and began the standoff with law enforcement officers.
Two man who were sleeping of the residence, who did not want to be identified by The Press, remained on the scene behind police tape.
"I came outside (my room) because (the police) were talking to him and I got worried," one of the men said in reference to the one he was standing next to. "Then, I get grabbed by some (officer). They're passing me through the line (of officers), talking about, 'Not the target. Not the target.'"
The two were questioned and detained for about an hour before being let go, they said.
Police officers, SWAT members, the city's bomb squad and members of the U.S. Marshals Service were all on scene. An impromptu base of operations was established near Angelo's Fairmount Tavern. Police occupied neighboring homes to monitor the situation, and also utilized drones from the fire department.
Fire Chief Scott Evans said the drones, which have been in their possession for three years, were used to survey the area and help police develop strategies to enter the home.
"They were particularly helpful with this building because this is building sat in the middle of three other buildings and a courtyard," Evans said. "This building sat in the middle of the block. It was surrounded by buildings."
The home does not let out onto the street like others on the block. It's situated behind 133 N. Georgia Ave., hence the 133 1/2 designation. The front door is down an alley between residences 133 and 131.
Residents from other homes on the block, though advised to remain inside, came out to see the event unfold.
Police made multiple attempts to enter the home and convince the man to surrender. Several canisters of tear gas were fired through the windows, with the banging from each being audible to the crowd of dozens being kept a couple hundred feet away by police tape..
On two occasions, officers equipped with riot gear retreated from the home after a few minutes. More loud bangs were heard coming from the home during the second attempt.
When the officers made a third attempt, they were able to remain near the home for at least 10 minutes. Around 1:10 p.m., two officers with assault rifles and a third with a protective shield entered the building, and all officers exited with the man in handcuffs shortly after.
Officers continued searching the home after the man was placed in the back of a squad car. Once the police tape was removed from the street, a ladder company from the city fire department arrived on the scene to ventilate the home after extensive tear gas use.
No injuries were reported to police or suspects, police said in an update on the department's social media accounts. Information will be released when fully available.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
