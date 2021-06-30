 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Atlantic City police arrest 1, seek another in Georgia Avenue standoff
0 comments

UPDATE: Atlantic City police arrest 1, seek another in Georgia Avenue standoff

{{featured_button_text}}

ATLANTIC CITY — Police have taken a wanted individual into custody from a house on North Georgia Avenue, but a second remains in the building as of Wednesday afternoon.

Negotiators have been attempting to get second to surrender for several hours, police said in a 1 p.m. update on social media.

The public is being asked to avoid the area, and road closures are still in place.

A heavy police presence remained visible on the 100 block of North Georgia, and the street remained blocked off as of early afternoon.

Police officers, SWAT members, the city's bomb squad and members of U.S. Marshals Service were all on scene.

The following roads have been closed by police at this time:

  • Atlantic City Expressway-Brigantine Connector South
  • Missouri and Fairmount avenues westbound
  • Mississippi and Arctic avenues northbound

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Spot the robot dog is the future of missions on Mars

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News