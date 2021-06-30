UPDATE: Atlantic City police arrest 1, seek another in Georgia Avenue standoff

ATLANTIC CITY — Police have taken a wanted individual into custody from a house on North Georgia Avenue, but a second remains in the building as of Wednesday afternoon.

Negotiators have been attempting to get second to surrender for several hours, police said in a 1 p.m. update on social media.

The public is being asked to avoid the area, and road closures are still in place.

A heavy police presence remained visible on the 100 block of North Georgia, and the street remained blocked off as of early afternoon.

Police officers, SWAT members, the city's bomb squad and members of U.S. Marshals Service were all on scene.

The following roads have been closed by police at this time:

Atlantic City Expressway-Brigantine Connector South

Missouri and Fairmount avenues westbound

Mississippi and Arctic avenues northbound

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

