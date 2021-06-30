UPDATE: Atlantic City police arrest 1, seek another in Georgia Avenue standoff

Atlantic City Police getting ready to breach a home on N Georgia avenue where a wanted individual has barricaded themselves inside, June 30, 2021.
Police on Georgia Avenue in Atlantic City prepare to enter a home Wednesday.
Residents have been told to remain indoors due to what has only been described by authorities as police activity. Press photo//Ahmad Austin
Atlantic City Police surveilling a home on N Georgia avenue where a wanted individual has barricaded themselves inside, June 30, 2021.
An individual hides from police on a rooftop on a home on N Georgia avenue where a wanted individual has barricaded themselves inside, June 30, 2021.
Atlantic City Police yelling out to an individual who has barricaded themselves inside a home on N Georgia avenue, June 30, 2021.
Law enforcement officers prepare to breach a home on N Georgia avenue where a wanted individual has barricaded themselves inside, June 30, 2021.
U.S. Marshals, backed by ACPD, look for ways into a home on N Georgia Ave from Blake St where a wanted individual has barricaded themselves inside, June 30, 2021.
ACPD SWAT Team come out to help breach a home on N Georgia Ave where a wanted individual has barricaded themselves inside, June 30, 2021.
ACPD bring a bullhorn to the scene on N Georgia avenue to talk to a wanted individual who has barricaded themselves in a home, June 30, 2021.
Atlantic City Police surveilling a home on N Georgia avenue where a wanted individual has barricaded themselves inside, June 30, 2021.
Atlantic City Police get ready to breach a home on N Georgia avenue where a wanted individual has barricaded themselves inside, June 30, 2021.
U.S. Marshals, backed by ACPD, look for ways into a home on N Georgia Ave from Blake St where a wanted individual has barricaded themselves inside, June 30, 2021.
Atlantic City Police get ready to breach a home on N Georgia avenue where a wanted individual has barricaded themselves inside, June 30, 2021.
Atlantic City Police get ready to breach a home on N Georgia avenue where a wanted individual has barricaded themselves inside, June 30, 2021.
Police lead a man out in handcuffs outside a home on North Georgia Avenue in Atlantic City Wednesday around 1:20 p.m. Photos by//Ahmad Austin
ATLANTIC CITY — Police have taken a wanted individual into custody from a house on North Georgia Avenue, but a second remains in the building as of Wednesday afternoon.
Negotiators have been attempting to get second to surrender for several hours, police said in a 1 p.m. update on social media.
The public is being asked to avoid the area, and road closures are still in place.
A heavy police presence remained visible on the 100 block of North Georgia, and the street remained blocked off as of early afternoon.
Police officers, SWAT members, the city's bomb squad and members of U.S. Marshals Service were all on scene.
The following roads have been closed by police at this time:
- Atlantic City Expressway-Brigantine Connector South
- Missouri and Fairmount avenues westbound
- Mississippi and Arctic avenues northbound
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
aaustin@pressofac.com
Twitter @ACPressAustin
