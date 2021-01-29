Upcoming Polar Plunge events going virtual

The Special Olympics New Jersey has moved its Polar Bear Plunge events in Wildwood and Seaside Heights to an all-virtual platform.
Those interested in participating are encouraged to use water balloons, garden hoses, pools and other creative means to take the "Virtual Polar Bear Plunge," the SONJ said in a Friday news release.
"While certainly not ideal, the spirit of the plunges will live on this year through our thousands of loyal supporters," SONJ President and CEO Heather Andersen said in the release. "We encourage plungers to ‘Plunge Your Way’ and continue raising vital funds to get our athletes back on the playing fields and courts, where they belong. Your support is more important than ever."
Registration for the 15th annual Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood is $25, and individuals must raise a minimum donation of $100 before March 27 to participate. Last year's event in January raised #344,000.
To learn more, visit PlungeWildwood.org.
Contact: 609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
