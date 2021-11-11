Unusual November thunderstorms, strong winds on tap for Friday

The potential for damaging winds and unusual November thunderstorms will be around Friday, as a strong frontal system sweeps through New Jersey.

Take in light outdoor furniture, cut down hanging tree branches and have a way to receive weather alerts while you are sleeping.

Between 4 to 7 a.m., from the New Jersey Turnpike to the shore, rain will begin. This will last until roughly 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In between this short window will be a few hours of soaking, heavy rain. Rainfall totals of 0.75 to 1.50 inches of rain will be likely. That will lead to ponding of roadways with streams perhaps rising above their banks briefly.

A strong southerly wind will blow, driving the rain. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph winds at the shore will be likely. However, the potential for 60 mph gusts is a cause for concern.