 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Unusual November thunderstorms, strong winds on tap for Friday
0 comments
top story

Unusual November thunderstorms, strong winds on tap for Friday

{{featured_button_text}}
111618_nws_weather

Atlantic City resident use an umbrella to protect herself from the heavy rain and strong winds Thursday Nov 15, 2018. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

The potential for damaging winds and unusual November thunderstorms will be around Friday, as a strong frontal system sweeps through New Jersey.

Take in light outdoor furniture, cut down hanging tree branches and have a way to receive weather alerts while you are sleeping. 

Storm Threats

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Between 4 to 7 a.m., from the New Jersey Turnpike to the shore, rain will begin. This will last until roughly 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In between this short window will be a few hours of soaking, heavy rain. Rainfall totals of 0.75 to 1.50 inches of rain will be likely. That will lead to ponding of roadways with streams perhaps rising above their banks briefly.

A strong southerly wind will blow, driving the rain. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph winds at the shore will be likely. However, the potential for 60 mph gusts is a cause for concern. 

The risk for coastal flooding continues to diminish. That is because the high tide, roughly around 1 p.m. for the Atlantic Ocean side and 3 p.m. for the Delaware Bay, will not match up with the strongest onshore winds. By 1 p.m., winds will be pushing water out of the bays, coming from the west. 

Follow Meteorologist Joe Martucci for more information as the day goes on.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Transcripts offer window into Cuomo investigation

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News