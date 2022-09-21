‘Unsanctioned’ car rally heading to Wildwood

WILDWOOD — A pop-up car rally is set to take place in the city starting Friday, although some participants appear to have arrived early.

Other areas where the H2oi event has taken place have reported speeding vehicles and even clashes with police.

Wildwood police and the city’s Board of Commissioners say they are aware of the event. In a statement posted Wednesday, officials said all visitors are welcome here, but traffic safety rules and local ordinances will be strictly enforced.

The city already has its annual Fall Classic Car Show planned for downtown and at the Convention Center, running from Thursday to Sunday afternoon. H2oi is something different.

“This is an unsanctioned event,” said police Chief Robert Regalbuto. “The city of Wildwood Police Department will have extra personnel on duty should participants interested in this event decide to visit our community and not comply with state laws and municipal ordinances.”

He said the police will have a zero-tolerance policy on careless or reckless driving. Violations could result in vehicles being impounded.

The H2oi, also called H2022, is shown as an event on Facebook, with more than 10,000 people expressing interest and 3,000 saying they will be there. The event has previously taken place in Ocean City, Maryland. Participants on the public Facebook page indicate Ocean City was “going big on the fines and towing.”

“Wildwood is where it’s at,” wrote one participant.

There was no immediate response from the moderators of the Facebook page to a message Wednesday. One Facebook user, whose name is listed as Eddie Joe Poteet, said the event is just a lot of nice people who admire each other’s cars.

“We do not condone reckless driving and the ones who do so are not part of our groups,” Poteet wrote in a message. “They are the ones who ruin our events.”

Poteet, of York, Pennsylvania, had posted that he was already in Wildwood and was looking for other car fans.

The Facebook event page does say this year is an attempt to bring back the “old H2oi,” with “modified cars and a fun, quiet beach weekend.”

That has not been the recent reputation for the event.

A story in the Baltimore Sun last year said previous events saw rowdy crowds, speeding cars and video of participants throwing rocks and bottles at police. In 2020, police in Ocean City, Maryland, towed more than 350 cars off the course of the rally and issued thousands of citations.

“All violations will be strictly upheld within the municipal court system and the most severe penalty permitted by law will be pursued. This is the only warning that will be issued. We strongly recommend that any interested participants comply with the statutes of the state of NJ and the ordinances of the city of Wildwood," the city's statement said.

Mayor Pete Byron said the city will be happy to have the car fans and expects there will be plenty of overlap with the fall car show, a key part of the post-summer events that help keep the resort busy well after Labor Day.

“Everyone’s welcome. You just have to follow the rules of the road. We want everybody to come and have a good time,” Byron said.

The weekend also will bring the Irish Festival to North Wildwood and the Seafarers Celebration to Wildwood Crest.

“The city has an event permitting process in place for all sanctioned events that requires the input and approval of the Wildwood Police Department, Wildwood Fire Department, Wildwood Beach Patrol and Public Works, as well as the cooperation of other agencies,” reads a statement from Wildwood officials.

Byron said police have been keeping an eye on the planning process for almost a year.

“The police have been on top of it,” he said. “From what we understand, they kind of wore out their welcome in Ocean City.”

Wildwood also is the site of another sectioned automobile event, the Race of Gentlemen, running Sept. 30 to Oct. 2. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the beachfront race of classic cars and motorcycles.

It also was the site of the Roar to the Shore for many years, until organizers ended the event in 2020. Motorcyclists, including many club members, still ride down to Wildwood each year. This year, Byron said, there seemed to be no issue with the motorcycle enthusiasts, although there were problems in the past.