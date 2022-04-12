Unlikely that mask requirements return to New Jersey, Murphy says

TRENTON — While New Jersey's COVID-19 numbers slowly rise, Gov. Phil Murphy would be "shocked" if mask mandates return to the Garden State, he said Monday.

Murphy made his remarks during an appearance Monday on New Jersey News 12 hours after officials in neighboring Philadelphia announced that indoor mask requirements would return to the city starting next week.

“We’re nowhere near the levels we were at, and I don’t anticipate — I’ll say it even more strongly — I’d be shocked if we put a mandate like that in place in New Jersey,” Murphy said, adding that the state should expect to see caseloads continue to grow following Easter gatherings.

While Murphy dismissed the idea of mask requirements returning, he acknowledged that the possibility can't be ruled out.

“You never say never,” Murphy said. “You can’t because this thing humbles you. Every time you think you’ve got it figured out, it takes a turn you don’t expect, usually a negative one. But, I was surprised by Philadelphia.”

Philadelphia on Monday became the first major U.S. city to reinstate its mask mandates. Confirmed cases have climbed more than 50% in 10 days, a threshold at which the city’s guidelines call for people to wear masks indoors, said Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, the health commissioner.

Health officials and experts point to the "stealth variant" as the culprit behind the new caseloads. A version of the omicron variant, which caused record-high caseloads over the winter, the stealth variant, officially BA.2, is more contagious but far less likely to cause severe illness, health experts have said.

Since it was first identified in November, it has been spreading around the globe, driving new surges in parts of Asia and Europe. It’s now the dominant coronavirus version in the United States and more than five dozen other countries, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials also are tracking other variants including XE — a combination of BA.2 and BA.1, the original omicron — that was first identified in January in the United Kingdom. The World Health Organization is keeping tabs on XE, but has not yet deemed it a variant of concern or interest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

