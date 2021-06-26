Unity parade in Atlantic City seeks to rally community

The Police Department is about to restart community walks and barbecues and host two sessions of the junior police academy. In addition, the Atlantic City Police Athletic League building is now reopened, and Sarkos said the city has put in a request to double the officers in its Neighborhood Coordination Officer program, which sees officers walking the beat and building relationships in the city's neighborhoods.

“So that is our hope that now all these things are going to open up and it’s going to give our youth a lot more of an opportunity to engage in these productive uses of their time,” Sarkos said. “All of these things have good mentors for our youth, we know that a lot of times that’s lacking.”

+2 Retired judge argues that justice would be served in combined county court MAYS LANDING — Much of the pitch for a combined municipal court system for Atlantic County h…

Mae Lawrence-Speller, of Atlantic City, is a neighbor of Dunston in the 2nd Ward and a former school employee who was happy to attend Saturday’s parade to support the children in her neighborhood.

“I worked with kids for years, and I just feel like I always should support them,” Lawrence-Speller said. “I think our kids really need it. It’s important with all the crime that we’re having.”

She said she hopes residents are able to show the young people who turn to violent crime “there is something more important for them to do than the streets.”