Unity parade in Atlantic City seeks to rally community

ATLANTIC CITY — Residents stepped out onto their porches and passersby stopped to honk and wave as the city's first Unity in the Community parade made its way through the city’s Northside neighborhoods.
“We’re all here in the same struggle, trying to fight toward the same common goal of peace, unity and progression as a community,” said Damien McCall, who stood on the sidewalk watching his daughter perform in Saturday's parade.
The parade, which followed a string of violent incidents over the past month and a half, was organized by city Councilwoman LaToya Dunston, who is running for reelection, in collaboration with Newark-based Parents Engaging Parents, which promotes civic awareness and proactive community advocacy. Dunston said Friday that although she began planning for the parade in the spring, the recent violent activity, some of which involved juveniles, made its message much more significant.
The steady drum from the Dynesty Alliance organization led the group that also included dancers from the AC Xclusive Drill Team and Hot Topic Dance Academy, the Atlantic City Dolphins cheerleaders and members of the Atlantic City Police Explorers. They traveled up Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from Pop Lloyd Stadium with a message of hope and coming together.
“I’m here just to show I am part of the community,” said Fariyd Holmes. “We’re losing too many young brothers out here.”
Although Holmes, a city police detective, and Shay Steele, a captain in the city Fire Department, play important roles in Atlantic City's public safety, on Saturday, they said they wore a different hat: Mentor.
The men were representing the Omega Psi Phi fraternity, of which they are members, as a way to showcase some of the positive organizations that exist in the city.
Steele, who also serves as president of the Atlantic City Board of Education, said there is a need for everyone in the city to do more, and the recent violence was a call to action.
“Something needs to be done,” he said, asking for parents to be more involved. “I don’t think if this occurred in Northfield or Linwood, we would have such a slow response to this epidemic.”
Several of Dunston’s fellow council members also came out to walk in the parade, including independent mayoral candidate Mo Delgado, Aaron "Sporty" Randolph and Kaleem Shabazz.
“I’m glad she put this together,” Randolph said. “It’s definitely needed in our community.”
Shabazz added he would like to see it become an annual affair.
Atlantic City police interim Officer-in-Charge James Sarkos, who also marched in the parade with several officers, said that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many community, school and youth activities haven't been available. He said as the pandemic winds down, many of those things are returning to the city.
The Police Department is about to restart community walks and barbecues and host two sessions of the junior police academy. In addition, the Atlantic City Police Athletic League building is now reopened, and Sarkos said the city has put in a request to double the officers in its Neighborhood Coordination Officer program, which sees officers walking the beat and building relationships in the city's neighborhoods.
“So that is our hope that now all these things are going to open up and it’s going to give our youth a lot more of an opportunity to engage in these productive uses of their time,” Sarkos said. “All of these things have good mentors for our youth, we know that a lot of times that’s lacking.”
Mae Lawrence-Speller, of Atlantic City, is a neighbor of Dunston in the 2nd Ward and a former school employee who was happy to attend Saturday’s parade to support the children in her neighborhood.
“I worked with kids for years, and I just feel like I always should support them,” Lawrence-Speller said. “I think our kids really need it. It’s important with all the crime that we’re having.”
She said she hopes residents are able to show the young people who turn to violent crime “there is something more important for them to do than the streets.”
“Be leaders for them, and show them they can do better,” she said.
Tracy Parker, director of the Drexel Avenue unit of the Atlantic City Boys & Girls Club, said she was looking forward to spreading the word about the club and all it has to offer. Parker said she was a product of the nonprofit youth organization in Atlantic City dating to when she was 6 and knows the good it can provide the city’s children in terms of education, sports, leadership and empowerment. She said Boys & Girls Club staff are also there to offer support.
“We don’t have the answers, but we’re willing to listen,” Parker said, noting that Saturday’s parade was sandwiched between two funerals she was attending for local young people.
Parker said it was time to stop the bleeding.
