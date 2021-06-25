Unity in the Community Parade and outdoor event planned Saturday in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — When Atlantic City Councilwoman LaToya Dunston began planning a unity day for her city a few months back, she couldn’t have known just how crucial the timing would be.
“I didn’t think it would get this far with the violence,” Dunston said, referring to a string of violence crimes over the last month and a half that has left several people dead and other injured. “I thought let’s try to get ahead of it.”
Dunston said that now the Unity in the Community Parade and outdoor event on Saturday will be a source of hope. She isn’t sure what the solution to the violence is, but she knows its going to take a collaborative effort.
“It’s going to take all of us to come to the table and I figured that out, but hey this is a great place to start,” she said.
Dunston said the idea for the parade grew from conversations she was having with Pleasantville Councilwoman Carla Thomas.
“Sometimes the violence goes from one city to the other. We thought, ‘what could we do to bridge that gap?’” Dunston said.
“We’re trying to start from somewhere,” Thomas added. "They need to come out to feel the positive energy from the Pleasantville side and the Atlantic City side."
Dunston and Thomas also collaborated with the Newark-based Parents Engaging Parents organization that promotes civic awareness and proactive community advocacy.
"This (the parade) was just us thinking 'OK, let's do something, we're coming out of the pandemic and coming back to normality,'" said Altorice Frazier, the organization's executive director. "Then all of the violence started kicking up and that encouraged us more to say 'please, come together and unify.'"
Also participating Saturday is the Atlantic City Community Street Team, which is a newly formed organization of about 10 Atlantic City residents who have been trained in de-escalation and gang prevention techniques.
“We are connected with Newark Community Street Team and it's actually engaging with the community to prevent any further actions of arrests or any violence, trying to step ahead before anything takes place,” said Shynese Adams, a member of Atlantic City’s Street Team.
Adams said that on Saturday, the group will be talking to residents and giving out information about who they are and what they do.
“I’m just so excited and can’t wait for this day to come. I’m hoping to see everybody there,” Adams said.
Saturday’s festivities will begin with the parade that starts at Pop Lloyd Stadium at Indiana and Huron avenues and head east on Martin Luther King Drive through Stanley Holmes Village to Center City Park at South Carolina and Atlantic avenues where more festivities are planned including entertainment, raffles and food and diaper giveaways. Dunston said there will also be resource tables including services for mental health, juvenile justice, and insurance.
The parade will include bands, local sports organization, performances from the AC Xclusive Drill Team and Hot Topic Dance Academy, local officials from both Pleasantville and Atlantic City, and an appearance from Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver.
Dunston said it will be an exciting day for Atlantic City.
“Let’s be the change you want to see,” she said.
