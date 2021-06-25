Unity in the Community Parade and outdoor event planned Saturday in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — When Atlantic City Councilwoman LaToya Dunston began planning a unity day for her city a few months back, she couldn’t have known just how crucial the timing would be.

“I didn’t think it would get this far with the violence,” Dunston said, referring to a string of violence crimes over the last month and a half that has left several people dead and other injured. “I thought let’s try to get ahead of it.”

Dunston said that now the Unity in the Community Parade and outdoor event on Saturday will be a source of hope. She isn’t sure what the solution to the violence is, but she knows its going to take a collaborative effort.

“It’s going to take all of us to come to the table and I figured that out, but hey this is a great place to start,” she said.

Dunston said the idea for the parade grew from conversations she was having with Pleasantville Councilwoman Carla Thomas.

“Sometimes the violence goes from one city to the other. We thought, ‘what could we do to bridge that gap?’” Dunston said.

“We’re trying to start from somewhere,” Thomas added. "They need to come out to feel the positive energy from the Pleasantville side and the Atlantic City side."

