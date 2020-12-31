United Methodist residents and nurses receive first COVID-19 vaccines

OCEAN CITY — Residents and nurses at Ocean City's United Methodist Communities at The Shores on Wednesday received their first of two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
CVS staff set up a clinic area at the long-term care facility on Bay Avenue, UMC said in a news release.
"UMC is pleased that New Jersey has made the right decision and included long-term care residents and staff as a top priority for vaccination in our state," the release states. "While the vaccine is not a panacea, it is an important step towards making our community healthy and safe. After nine long months, it is a ray of hope for many of our residents."
A mid-November coronavirus outbreak at The Shores resulted in the deaths of 12 residents and a nurse.
