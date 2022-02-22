Union president berates Cumberland County jail officials' continued closure plans

VINELAND — The leader of the Cumberland County corrections officers union is calling on county officials to reverse their plans to close the jail and move its inmates elsewhere after Atlantic County rejected a plan to expand its correctional facility and take Cumberland's inmates.

Victor Bermudez, president of PBA Local 231, on Tuesday called Atlantic County's decision to not expand “a stake in the heart of Cumberland administrators' original jail shutdown plan." He called on Cumberland officials to craft a plan that would stop outsourcing inmates throughout the state and protect jobs.

Cumberland County spokesperson Jody Hirata did not respond to a request for comment on Bermudez's statements Tuesday evening.

Cumberland is continuing its plans to close the jail there and has been sending inmates to various facilities around the state.

“Atlantic County made a business decision," Bermudez said in a statement. “They don’t want our inmates or our problems as individual county inmate populations are sharply increasing with staffing shortages statewide.”

Last week, Atlantic County commissioners nixed a $1 million construction contract to expand the county's jail capacity, with income from Cumberland County and out-of-county inmates paying the remainder of the project's $7.7 million bill.

The expansion would allow lodging for an additional 250 inmates.

The decision came after concerns were raised about how close the expansion would come to the neighboring Atlantic County Institute of Technology, and that Cumberland County's inmates often have a history of gang involvement, Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson said last week.

Cumberland initially planned to build a new, $65 million jail, but abandoned the plan in 2020 in favor of shuttering the facility and sending its inmates elsewhere.

In September, a New Jersey court rejected an appeal from the state Office of the Public Defender and ruled the jail could close.

The jail has also been subjected to several lawsuits, including one last year that alleged two female inmates were subjected to sexual abuse by male corrections officers. The women, who filed separately, said in the lawsuits they felt forced into performing sexual favors as a gateway to better in-house jobs.

Multiple inmates also sued the county for improper COVID-19 safety precautions after an inmate and a corrections officer died. The facility, in turn, created a safety policy related to the virus.

Cumberland County plans to spend possibly millions of dollars to export inmates from its jail while it continues a process to close, union officials said.

The union has been forthright about its opposition since those plans were first announced, it said Tuesday.

“Atlantic County’s jail expansion was the linchpin to Cumberland’s jail shutdown plan,” said Bermudez. “That’s no longer an option, and there’s no longer a plan after scrapping a new jail bonded by the taxpayers. It’s time to end this charade and begin to work on a comprehensive plan to bring inmates back while increasing jobs at the jail in Cumberland.”

