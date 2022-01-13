 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Union leader expected to replace Tolson on CRDA board
0 Comments
top story

Union leader expected to replace Tolson on CRDA board

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
CRDA

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority

 Press archives

Philadelphia developer Bart Blatstein take part in groundbreaking ceremony for a $100 million year-round indoor water park on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in Atlantic City, N.J. Blatstein is building the Island water park next to the former Showboat casino, and hopes to have it open by Memorial Day 2023.

ATLANTIC CITY — Daniel Cosner, the business manager for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 351, is set to take Richard Tolson’s spot on the board of directors of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, both men have confirmed.

“Richie’s a friend. He’s been on the board for a while now,” Cosner said Thursday.

Cosner, of Gloucester City, Camden County, said he was not sure of the timing of the change but that he was eager to get to work.

He said the authority does good things for the residents of Atlantic City and that he wants to be part of those efforts.

In a previous interview, Tolson said he would have liked to stay on the board but he had already served for nine years. He was originally appointed to a four-year term. Of the 17 members of the CRDA board, two are appointed by the governor as recommended by the state Senate president.

Cosner said he was told former Senate President Steve Sweeney put in his name before leaving office this week.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The change is just one coming to the CRDA. On Wednesday, CRDA Executive Director Matthew Doherty told staff members he is leaving that post as of Jan. 28.

Doherty said he sees a renaissance coming for Atlantic City and plans to continue to work on that outside of state government.

Cosner also is the president of the Southern New Jersey Building Trades Council. He said he works out of Hammonton.

He described another CRDA board member as an old friend and former boss.

Edward Gant was first appointed to the CRDA by Gov. Christine Todd Whitman in 1998. He was since reappointed by Gov. Chris Christie and was appointed chairman by Gov. Jim McGreevey in 2002.

Gant had formerly served as the business manager for Local 351.

Board members are paid $18,000 a year.

There was no response by Thursday afternoon to a request for comment from the communications office of Gov. Phil Murphy on Cosner’s appointment or on Doherty leaving the CRDA.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists find universal mathematical 'law' hidden in sand ripples

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News