Union leader expected to replace Tolson on CRDA board

ATLANTIC CITY — Daniel Cosner, the business manager for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 351, is set to take Richard Tolson’s spot on the board of directors of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, both men have confirmed.

“Richie’s a friend. He’s been on the board for a while now,” Cosner said Thursday.

Cosner, of Gloucester City, Camden County, said he was not sure of the timing of the change but that he was eager to get to work.

He said the authority does good things for the residents of Atlantic City and that he wants to be part of those efforts.

In a previous interview, Tolson said he would have liked to stay on the board but he had already served for nine years. He was originally appointed to a four-year term. Of the 17 members of the CRDA board, two are appointed by the governor as recommended by the state Senate president.

Cosner said he was told former Senate President Steve Sweeney put in his name before leaving office this week.

0:42 +2 Doherty, Tolson out at Casino Reinvestment Development Authority ATLANTIC CITY — As of Jan. 28, Matthew Doherty is set to leave his position as the Casino Re…

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The change is just one coming to the CRDA. On Wednesday, CRDA Executive Director Matthew Doherty told staff members he is leaving that post as of Jan. 28.