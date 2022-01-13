Union leader expected to replace Tolson on CRDA board

ATLANTIC CITY — Daniel Cosner, the business manager for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 351, is set to take Richard Tolson’s spot on the board of directors of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, both men have confirmed.
“Richie’s a friend. He’s been on the board for a while now,” Cosner said Thursday.
Cosner, of Gloucester City, Camden County, said he was not sure of the timing of the change but that he was eager to get to work.
He said the authority does good things for the residents of Atlantic City and that he wants to be part of those efforts.
In a previous interview, Tolson said he would have liked to stay on the board but he had already served for nine years. He was originally appointed to a four-year term. Of the 17 members of the CRDA board, two are appointed by the governor as recommended by the state Senate president.
Cosner said he was told former Senate President Steve Sweeney put in his name before leaving office this week.
The change is just one coming to the CRDA. On Wednesday, CRDA Executive Director Matthew Doherty told staff members he is leaving that post as of Jan. 28.
Doherty said he sees a renaissance coming for Atlantic City and plans to continue to work on that outside of state government.
Cosner also is the president of the Southern New Jersey Building Trades Council. He said he works out of Hammonton.
He described another CRDA board member as an old friend and former boss.
Edward Gant was first appointed to the CRDA by Gov. Christine Todd Whitman in 1998. He was since reappointed by Gov. Chris Christie and was appointed chairman by Gov. Jim McGreevey in 2002.
Gant had formerly served as the business manager for Local 351.
Board members are paid $18,000 a year.
There was no response by Thursday afternoon to a request for comment from the communications office of Gov. Phil Murphy on Cosner’s appointment or on Doherty leaving the CRDA.
