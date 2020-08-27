Unite Here Local 54 members march from Civil Rights Garden, to Kennedy Plaza on Atlantic City, Boardwalk in honor of civil rights / women's rights icon Fannie Lou Hamer Wednesday Aug 26, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
A plaque dedicated to civil rights and women's rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer in Kennedy Plaza outside Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
ATLANTIC CITY — The chorus of voices singing “This Little Light of Mine” among the gathering of union members marching down the Boardwalk was met with fists raised in solidarity, curious onlookers taking photos and the occasional passerby joining the refrain Wednesday night.
The Boardwalk march was bookended by impassioned speeches inside the Civil Rights Garden and at Kennedy Plaza outside Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall calling for equality and justice at a time of heightened political and social unrest throughout the country.
The demonstration was in honor of civil rights and voting activist Fannie Lou Hamer, who, 56 years ago this week, took a stand against racial inequality during the 1964 Democratic National Convention at Boardwalk Hall, famously stating, “All my life, I’ve been sick and tired. Now, I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired.”
Organized by Atlantic City casino workers union Unite Here Local 54, Wednesday’s event culminated with the unveiling of a framed dedication to Hamer in Kennedy Plaza with the heading, “Jim Crow Grounded in Atlantic City.”
“We can never go a day without making sure that people are empowered,” said Loreal Chrisp, a union member who spoke to the crowd about the history and significance of the Civil Rights Garden on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. “It’s always important to empower the people.”
Standing alone off to the side while the final monologues were being delivered at Kennedy Plaza, 3rd Ward Councilman and NAACP Atlantic City chapter President Kaleem Shabazz read the text on Hamer’s plaque. Shabazz was in high school when the Democratic Convention came to Atlantic City in 1964, and recalled how significant both Hamer and the national attention that accompanied the convention were in shaping the Civil Rights Movement.
Along with his colleagues on City Council, Shabazz has asked the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority for permission and funding to erect a statue of Hamer in Kennedy Plaza. Shabazz described the statue as a “fitting tribute to a person who committed her life for the struggle for justice and humanity.”
