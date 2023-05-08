ATLANTIC CITY — Efforts to turn the former St. Monica's Catholic Church into the new home of Sister Jean's Kitchen took another step forward Monday.

Through a charitable donation, workers with the District Council No. 21 union laid down a polyurethane sealant on the sanctuary floor, starting what is forecasted to be a two- to three-day job.

The city health department said the church's stained, wooden flooring needed to be sealed off to prevent potential health hazards with mold, said Robert Brummer, a commercial painting instructor from District Council No. 21.

Friends of Jean Webster Inc., the nonprofit that has continued the work of a local woman known best as "Sister Jean," has been operating out of the church parking lot, handing out food and other goods to the community.

In the 1980s, Jean Webster retired from about 40 years of working as a chef in the resort and began serving those in need out of her home on Indiana Avenue.

"She didn't want to stop working, so she started feeding her neighbors," said the Rev. John R. Scotland, a retired church pastor and current executive director of the organization. "This was a three-room apartment, and she just pushed her stuff to the side and fed people in her living room, her bedroom and her dining room."

The city in 2019 forced Sister Jean's to close at its previous location of Victory First Presbyterian Church at Pennsylvania and Pacific avenues. The city deemed the church uninhabitable because of continued deterioration to the building as result of Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

A plan to relocate to St. Monica’s was nixed by the city that year under former Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr., who did not want to move the social service to a residential neighborhood. Nevertheless, the kitchen operated an emergency food pantry during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Workers from the union on Monday began their day mixing several gallons of gray sealant into buckets, spreading it out over the church floor, similar to what one would do for a painting project.

"It's good-natured," said Brummer, of Newark. "We do lots of volunteer core jobs like this. They come up often. This one was important."