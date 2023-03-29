ATLANTIC CITY — City Council reversed itself last week and approved a resolution to award redevelopment of land under the city-owned Boardwalk Rotunda building to ACPB LLC to build a "unicoaster" thrill ride there.

Council rejected a similar resolution at the February meeting, after objections were raised to putting a noisy ride next to the Korean War Memorial, which is located in Brighton Park next to the site where the unicoaster would be built.

A unicoaster is a round thrill ride that spins and has arms that move up and down.

"The Korean War Memorial is a place of serenity and a revered atmosphere. Many visitors pray there and sometimes shed some tears," said city resident Tom Lamaine, who is chairman of the city's Boardwalk Committee. "It would be inappropriate if not disrespectful for it to be compromised … with the excitement and noise of an amusement ride."

Attorneys for the developer said the ride would have only 16 seats and would not be inappropriate for the area.

"The entertainment area is 100 feet away from the Korean Memorial," said developer's attorney Lloyd Levenson, a partner in Cooper Levenson. "Bally's is 12 feet away and doesn't take anything away from the Korean War Memorial. Everything is close to everything on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City."

After the vote, another attorney for the developer said it would take about a year to get all the approvals needed.

"Then we have got to do the work, the whole rotunda will be ripped down," Cooper Levenson partner Nick Talvacchia said of the round building that once was the entrance building for a moving sidewalk to take people from the Boardwalk to the Sands and Claridge casinos.

"We have no exact schedule today," Talvacchia said. "We do not need financing. We have cash on hand to do this."

The same development company also owns all the vacant land between Indiana and Illinois avenues from the Boardwalk to Pacific avenues, officials have said.

Local business people had also objected to giving more land to the developer who controls the former Sands site and has done nothing with it.

"They have owned the old Sands site; for 10 straight years they have tried to find a developer to develop that," Levenson said. "They have never been a day late with taxes. They are good citizens."

Part of the Rotunda site is under state Green Acres restrictions, Talvacchia said an amusement ride would be allowed there under the open-space rules and provided documentation on that.

Talvacchia said the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and Green Acres must sign off on the project, and a Coastal Area Facilities Review Act permit will be needed.

The same developer had proposed to build a "polercoaster" thrill ride at a nearby location years ago and had gotten a CAFRA permit but never built the ride.

Councilman Jesse Kurtz said a performance clause should be written into any redevelopment agreement "to hold the developer accountable."

The city-owned Boardwalk Rotunda is a small, round building at Indiana Avenue on the edge of Brighton Park.

Mayor Marty Small Sr.'s administration had put out a request for proposals on redevelopment of the property a few months ago.

In addition to the unicoaster proposal, it also generated a restaurant plan, but Small’s administration chose to pursue the thrill ride.

Local resident and business owner Sean Reardon had proposed a plan for a barbecue restaurant there. Reardon owns two Boardwalk Billy’s frozen daquiri bars at 2613 and 1537 Boardwalk.

Reardon continues to oppose the unicoaster and said he was never properly given notice that his proposal had been rejected.