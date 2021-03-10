 Skip to main content
Unexploded World War II artillery found in Cape May
Two World War II unexploded ordnances

Two pieces of unexploded World War II-era ordnance were found in a rear yard off Elmira Street in Cape May, according to the Cape May Police Department's Facebook page Wednesday.

 CAPE MAY POLICE / PROVIDED

CAPE MAY — Two unexploded World War II military artillery shells were found in a rear yard off Elmira Street, police said Wednesday.

Police and firefighters arrived on scene, established a perimeter and evacuated some local residents to safety, the Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Sgt. Kristopher Mazza and members of his squad secured the scene and notified the Atlantic City bomb squad, which arrived a short time later, police said.

The Fire Department remained on scene, assisting with incident command and scene safety along with the Cape May Fire Police, who secured surrounding streets, police said.

The two ordnance were removed by bomb squad technicians, taken to a safe location and detonated, police said.

Citizens are reminded not to move or otherwise disturb such items if they are found on your property, police said. Instead, notify local police and fire departments.

