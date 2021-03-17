 Skip to main content
Unexploded ordnance found in Lower Township
Unexploded ordnance found in Lower Township

031821_nws_ordnance

A Lower Township man found this 75 mm military ordnance while digging in his backyard Wednesday, police said.

 Lower Township police / provided

LOWER TOWNSHIP — A township man found unexploded ordnance on his property Wednesday, police said.

At 11:44 a.m., the man flagged down Officer Lou Bartleson and said he found the 75 mm military projectile while digging in his backyard, police said in a news release.

Additional officers were called to the scene in the 1600 block of Washington Boulevard in the North Cape May section of the township, police said.

Upon arrival, officers set up a safety perimeter, shut down the road and evacuated surrounding residents.

The Atlantic City Bomb Squad removed the ordnance and safely disposed of it.

Residents were able to return to the area after it was deemed safe by police.

This incident comes six days after two unexploded World War II-era artillery shells were found off Elmira Street in neighboring Cape May.

