Unemployment benefits end but labor shortage continues

Fran Kuhn, executive director of the Atlantic County Workforce Development Board, shared similar beliefs.

“I do think it’s a combination of several different components,” Kuhn said. “Part is that people are still uncomfortable and anxious about getting back out there and exposing themselves and their families to the risk (of COVID-19) that is there. And a lot of people had the opportunity to evaluate their own situations and have done that comfortably because of the unemployment benefits, but some of them are in a position to decide whether they want to continue on a certain career path.”

Kuhn said the lack of interest in job fairs held by some of the resort’s casinos speaks to the way the pandemic has changed people’s perspective when it comes to the unpredictability of the hospitality and tourism industry.

“Pre-pandemic, Hard Rock would have thousands of people lined up on the Boardwalk to get the interview,” Kuhn said. “In the same situation now, you see 120 people lined up for way more than 120 jobs. It seems like there is a lack of real enthusiasm to pursue the hospitality tourism jobs ... also, that industry, while it’s a staple, is one of the lower paying wages in a lot of respects.”