Undaunted by the pandemic, Philadelphia's 2nd casino set to finally open

State officials have pressed for a second Philadelphia casino, after an initial license to what was to be called Foxwoods Casino was revoked in 2010, followed by a spirited competition that resulted in the 2014 award to Stadium Casino LLC. The Baltimore firm's project was then delayed for three years by court challenges.

The Stadium Casino was built on the site of a Holiday Inn that was demolished to make way for the casino and a new 12-story, 208-room hotel that has sweeping views of the Center City skyline to the north, and the infield of Citizens Bank Park to the south (though the Phillies' outfielders will mostly be out of view). The synergy with the Stadium District is what attracted the owners, the Cordish Cos., to build on the site.

"We have the ability to not only attract people from Pennsylvania and New Jersey but from a much wider market area," said Joseph Weinberg, chief executive officer of Cordish Gaming, on a tour Thursday. "This is the only place in the country where you have a major resort casino and four major-league sports teams all in one location, so we think this will really attract people from all over the country to come for sports entertainment and gaming."