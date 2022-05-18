Uncertainty over PILOT lawsuit dominates Atlantic City budget hearing

ATLANTIC CITY — Uncertainty about the outcome of a county lawsuit against the state over the new casino payment-in-lieu-of-taxes law dominated a public hearing Wednesday evening on the city's $235 million 2022 budget.

"If the county continues to get victories, have they (state officials) assured us that when they lose, the money the county is going to get doesn’t come out of our side of the ledger?" asked Council President George Tibbitt of city Chief Financial Officer Toro Aboderin.

"I don’t know how everything is going to be worked out or done," Aboderin said. "The only assurance we have is we are going to be made whole. It is not coming from our portion."

But Aboderin said she has gotten nothing in writing from state officials, only verbal assurances.

Tibbitt and other council members asked her to press the state for a written guarantee.

Atlantic County is suing the state over the new PILOT law, which Gov. Phil Murphy signed right after Christmas, and which the county says will result in it getting about $25 million less than expected over the next five years.

Casino PILOT payments are split between the city, county and local school district.

A Superior Court judge has ruled the new law violates a 2018 lawsuit settlement between the state and county and ordered the parties to come to agreement on damages.

The state is fighting that ruling, which did not throw out the new law but said the county is entitled to damages.

However, if the amended law is eventually thrown out in its entirety and the original PILOT put back into effect, the city would get about $20 million more in total casino funds.

About 70 people came out for the City Council meeting in City Hall. The meeting was also streamed online and available virtually.

Council is still trying to get a detailed, itemized budget from the state Department of Community Affairs, said Councilman Jesse Kurtz. There are also plans to hold an additional public meeting on the budget.

The DCA handles the state takeover of the city, and controls much about the city's finances.

The budget as introduced raises $38.6 million from local taxpayers, down 3.7% from the $40 million collected from property taxes last year, resulting in a 2.9% tax rate decrease.

It uses $15 million in surplus to increase spending on city employee salaries by 10% and on debt service by 7%, even as the state will provide $5.7 million less in aid.

The tax rate will decrease to $1.5997 per $100 of assessed property value, down 2.9% from last year.

For the owner of the average home assessed at $125,000, the local government tax bill will fall from $2,060 to about $2,000.

The $235 million budget ($219 million when state and federal grant spending is subtracted) was introduced April 20.

The total tax bill including school, library and county taxes will also fall from $3.901 to $3.792 per $100 valuation.

The average homeowner will pay $4,740 in total property taxes in 2022, down from $4,876.25 last year.

Casino payments in lieu of taxes will fall about $20 million in this year’s budget from $66.65 million to $46.65 million.

That will be made up for with projected increased casino investment alternative tax payments, which will increase about $22.5 million, to $45 million.

But had the new PILOT law not passed, the city would have received about $20 million more in funding from both the basic PILOT and IAT.

According to the Office of Legislative Services in a fiscal analysis of the amended PILOT bill (A5587), the city would have received $88.5 million in 2022 under the original PILOT, about $20 million more than it will receive under the amended PILOT.

The city’s assessed valuation (without casinos and other properties under PILOT agreements) has fallen 0.8% in the past year, to $2.41 billion from $2.43 billion.

Local revenues other than property taxes are projected to fall 2.7%, to $115.2 million from $118.4 million.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

