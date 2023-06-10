While the mastermind behind the design of the magnificent Ventnor home at 5801 Atlantic Ave. has been gone for nearly 50 years, his legacy is likely to linger in South Jersey and beyond for generations.
The home — a five-bedroom, 4½-bathroom marvel on a corner lot encompassing 15,625 square feet (125 feet wide by 125 feet deep) — was overengineered to such an extent that it would take a herculean effort to raze it if anyone were crazy enough to ever want to.
The final product took years to construct, and was done so as the primary residence for Samuel W. Ireland, who created the Ireland Coffee Company that — according to a 1996 New York Times article — became a predominant wholesaler of more than 70 blends of coffee first in South Jersey, then throughout the Delaware Valley, then nationwide.
“My grandfather met my grandmother at the University of Pennsylvania (where Samuel Ireland was enrolled in the prestigious Wharton School of Business) and left before graduation to start the company in her father’s garage,” says the home’s longtime current owner. “He was an exceptional businessman and quite a gentleman. I think the world of him. He was a class act and a huge influence on me.”
The home is located in the heart of Ventnor’s St. Leonard’s Tract, which is among the nation’s oldest homeowners’ associations (see StLeonardsTract.org) and is teeming with similarly spectacular, historic homes. The 5,506-square-foot Ireland estate is brick-faced with a copper roof, large in-ground swimming pool and outdoor brick fireplace, and an interior outfitted with all the modern conveniences yet still dripping with old-world charm and classic aesthetics, such as mosaic-tile and Onyx-tile flooring, cathedral ceilings, custom hardwood and marble finishes.
“It’s a tremendously well-constructed home,” says the owner, whose grandfather began construction on it in the late 1940s and completed it in the early 1950s. “It’s all poured concrete, and most of the walls are block and cement. It’s like a bomb shelter.
“He always went over and above whatever was called for,” adds the owner, who now lives year-round with his wife in Palm Beach, Florida. “If 2,500 pounds (PSI, measuring concrete’s ability to withstand force) was the spec, he’d go for 5,000 pounds. That’s just the way he was.”
A grand foyer with an opulent mosaic-tile floor greets guests at the home’s main entrance and leads into a gorgeous living room with a wood-burning fireplace. The first floor also features a formal dining room, a spacious family room with an elegant built-in bar, and a bonus room overlooking the pool that is currently being used as a fitness room. The home’s gourmet kitchen features custom wood cabinets, granite countertops and a full appliance package.
All five spacious bedrooms are upstairs, including an immense master suite with a walk-in closet. The home’s five bathrooms (including the powder room) are likewise outfitted with modern fixtures while maintaining a classic aesthetic. Landscaping around the home — as is customary within the entire St. Leonard’s Tract community — is spectacular. “It’s a terrific home, and I was very fortunate to have been brought up here,” says the owner. “Putting it on the market was a difficult decision for me and my wife.”
The home is situated about a block from the beach and Boardwalk, and very close to the Dorset Avenue bridge that connects Absecon Island to Ventnor Heights and the mainland. It is also a short walk or bike ride to the Ventnor public tennis courts and the iconic Ventnor Fishing Pier, which dates to the 1920s.
For more information or to take a tour of this exceptional Ventnor estate, qualified buyers can call the direct line of listing agent Todd Gordon at 609-553-5098, or Paula Hartman at 609-271-7337, or the office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach at 609-487-7234. Prospective buyers can also email Todd at todd.acrealtor@gmail.com or Paula at redheadedrealtor@aol.com.
This article was sponsored by Paula Hartman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach.
