Ukrainian consul visits Woodbine

WOODBINE — Iryna Mazur, the honorary consul for Ukraine to Philadelphia, is amazed by how Americans went from knowing little about her nation to pledging their full support for it in the past year.

"I was truly pleased and happy how much people truly care," Mazur said. "It's especially touching for me to see how you are taking from your daily life — taking your time, taking your finances — and helping some nation that probably you didn't hear of much before."

Mazur discussed the war with Russia and the support from the United States during an event Tuesday at Stockton University's Sam Azeez Museum of Woodbine Heritage. Mazur spoke for more than an hour from a classroom lectern to about 20 people days after returning from Ukraine.

A native of Lviv, a city in the nation's western region near its border with Poland, Mazur arrived in the U.S. at 18, earning a degree in 2009 from Temple University's Beasley School of Law, according to the Consular Corps Association of Philadelphia.

During her speech, Mazur detailed how Ukrainians have taken on the fight to defend themselves and their nation's sovereignty.

While visiting the museum, Mazur was presented a key to the borough by Mayor William Pikolycky, as well as a declaration by the Borough Council of its support for the European country.

While Mazur spoke, more than 4,000 miles away, Ukrainian residents continued to deal with the Russian onslaught, in a conflict that's nearly a year old.

Over the weekend, a missile attack on an apartment building in Dnipro killed more than 40 people.

Mazur said the consul doesn't see peace talks ending the war soon. Much of that, she said, is because Russia is known to go back on its promises.

"You cannot trust anything that they say because they will promise you one thing, they will turn around and they'll do the exact opposite," Mazur said.

New Jersey has become a stronghold for Ukrainian support, Mazur said. Gov. Phil Murphy frequently talks about the state being a safe haven for Ukrainian refugees and its strong population from that country.

Much of New Jersey's Ukrainian population can be found near the suburbs it shares with New York and Philadelphia, Mazur said.

"Based on their (organizations') feedback, I would say, and based on what I see, New Jersey's response was a really good one," Mazur said.

But New Jersey bringing opportunities to Ukrainians hasn't started only while the nation remains under attack by Russia.

Ruslan Yatskiv immigrated from Ukraine's Pishkivtsy village about 20 years ago, settling in Ocean City. He's maintained a job and livelihood now as an American.

But he still has family back home, some of whom are on the front lines fending off Russian soldiers. He often talks with his cousin in the army, updating him on what's being reported in the news from the U.S., he said.

"He says, 'We know we're winning, and we know we're doing good," Yatskiv said, adding he came to hear Mazur discuss updates to his homeland's defense efforts.

Most of all, Mazur said, Ukrainians value America's support for the country and its independence.

Yatskiv remembers a time when that wasn't so. His home country was often discussed in the U.S. as being under the Kremlin's control, he said.

"It was hard," Yatskiv said of being incorrectly associated with the Russian Federation.

Daily life in Ukraine hasn't stopped either, Mazur said.

"Everybody gets up, and everybody goes to work," Mazur said. "I have tons of friends in Kyiv, in eastern Ukraine, and they go to shelters for several hours, and then they adapted, somehow, to that life. I speak to them all the time, and they say, 'Well, if we can't help on the front, we have to help the economy.'"

Mazur said she sees Ukrainians' resiliency in fighting for their freedom and big businesses' interest in helping as indicators that the country will rebuild "quickly" once the fighting ends.

"We just need that victory," Mazur said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.