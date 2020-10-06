U.S. weather forecasting to improve with new model upgrade

Late last month, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration' (NOAA) made a significant upgrade to one of its computer modeling systems, allowing forecasters to see further into the future and better understand the range off weather incomes.
"(the upgrade gives) more lead time for our core partners than ever before. This is a critical element that builds a Weather Ready nation," said Louis Uccellini, Director of the National Weather Service.
The Global Ensemble Forecasting System (GEFS) is a medium range forecasting model that involves slightly different tweaks to the initial parameters to provide a range of forecasts to meteorologists. Called ensemble forecasting, it allows end users, from the public, to emergency managers and business leaders, to better understand weather threats.
South Jersey is no easy place for a meteorologist.
"Getting additional lead time before an extreme event and providing information that shows the change in likelihood of that event as you approach is very important to the emergency management community for getting an early start. Having a more certain forecast as you approach will give them the ability for more action," Uccellini said.
In this update, the core of the computer has been update to the FV3 dynamical core (finite volume cubed). the number of different 'tweaks' will increase from 21 to 31. This increased resolution will allow for better details, just like going from standard definition to high definition televisions, Furthermore, the model will push the boundaries of forecasting, with an increase in length form 16 days out to 35 days out, the numerical weather prediction model to do so.
Last year, the GFS model, an operational model, which only produces one forecast but at even more resolution than the GFS, received the upgrade.
"With that in mind, last year, when we talked about the upgrades to the GFS, we described it as replacing the engine in the car… We are now replacing the engine in a fleet of cars. Each car now takes advantage of the new features and represents the forecast differences more accurately," said Ivanka Stajner, Action Director of NOAA's Environmental Modeling Center.
Stajner also said that in addition to strictly weather prediction, it now provides predictions of waves and particles like smoke from the Western wildfires.
There is no specific cost to the price of the upgrade. NOAA public affairs said that between the GEFS not being bid out for contract, as well being worked on by various departments, it was difficult to gauge.
Ensemble forecasting has become more popular in recent years, owning to rapidly increasing computer strength and a public need for a range of scenarios in a forecast. The Governor of Florida issued a state of Emergency 6.5 days in advance of Hurricane Irma in 2017. One of the main areas of improvement, according to Uccellini are rapid intensification of tropical systems, which increase at least 35 mph in a 24 hour period.
