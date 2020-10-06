U.S. weather forecasting to improve with new model upgrade

Late last month, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration' (NOAA) made a significant upgrade to one of its computer modeling systems, allowing forecasters to see further into the future and better understand the range off weather incomes.

"(the upgrade gives) more lead time for our core partners than ever before. This is a critical element that builds a Weather Ready nation," said Louis Uccellini, Director of the National Weather Service.

The Global Ensemble Forecasting System (GEFS) is a medium range forecasting model that involves slightly different tweaks to the initial parameters to provide a range of forecasts to meteorologists. Called ensemble forecasting, it allows end users, from the public, to emergency managers and business leaders, to better understand weather threats.

"Getting additional lead time before an extreme event and providing information that shows the change in likelihood of that event as you approach is very important to the emergency management community for getting an early start. Having a more certain forecast as you approach will give them the ability for more action," Uccellini said.