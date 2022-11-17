U.S. Supreme Court justice swears in Atlantic City police Chief Sarkos

ATLANTIC CITY — There was a surprise attendee at police Chief James Sarkos' public swearing in Thursday — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who grew up near Trenton and appeared via the internet to swear in the new chief.

"I'm honored and humbled to be sworn in as chief in such an iconic building," Sarkos, 46, said in his speech at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, "and to have a Supreme Court justice representing the highest court in the land swear me in."

Sarkos, who has been with the department since 2000, thanked a large number of people for their support, especially Mayor Marty Small Sr., whose continuous lobbying for him to become chief made it happen, Sarkos said.

"I would not be standing here today if not for his support," Sarkos said.

The swearing in followed 25 months of uncertainty for Sarkos and the city, as he led the department through the COVID-19 pandemic without the title of chief. He was interim officer-in-charge for much of that time, and had been acting chief since August.

For a time the state Department of Community Affairs, led by Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, was considering hiring a chief from outside the department.

The DCA oversees the city under the state takeover legislation.

"Why would I look any other way but from within? What message does it send to go outside ... to skip ranks, when this guy has demonstrated his leadership?" Small said in his speech.

Brother Peter Sarkos played a key role in his career choice, James Sarkos said. Peter wanted to be either a doctor or a police officer, he said, and is now an orthopedic hand surgeon.

"My brother was an EMT in the Linwood Rescue Squad when he was 16, and I followed in his footsteps," said Sarkos, who also became an EMT at 16. "This experience gave me a passion for law enforcement. This may not have happened without my brother."

Wife Michelle and son Michael, 25, have sacrificed a lot over the years, Sarkos said, as his job has required him to miss holidays and family time.

"This new title will be even more consuming of our time together," Sarkos said.

Alito said he was honored to perform the swearing in, and showed he is as human as the rest of us when it comes to using internet video communication, asking, "Can everybody hear me?"

After the swearing in, Sarkos said he reached out through mutual friends to ask Alito to participate.

Former Chief Henry White, who held the position from December 2005 to October 2020 and whom Sarkos is replacing, said Sarkos was an impressive member of his executive team.

"He is an innovator," White said in his speech. "He is always coming up with ideas on technology."

The scrutiny Sarkos has been under for two years will make him a better chief, White said.

"Jimmy has been analyzed, scrutinized, critiqued and criticized," White said. "He passed the test period with flying colors."

White also told Sarkos not to change the way he interacts with the community.

"The main thing I appreciate Chief Sarkos for is his compassion and his caring for the community ... and for the men and women of the Atlantic City Police Department," White said. "Jimmy, as you go forward don’t change that. Keep that open-door mentality. ... I am so happy and proud that you are the next chief."

In the audience were three other retired chiefs: Ernest Jubilee, chief from 2010 to 2013; John Mooney, 2005 to 2010; and Benn Polk, 1998 to 2000.

Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds stressed the role everyone will have in making Sarkos' tenure a success. He has been working closely with Sarkos on efforts to address repeat offenders and quality-of-life crimes in the resort.

"Everyone please put aside your differences and help Jim be a success in Atlantic City," Reynolds said. "If he's a success, we are all successful."

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City President and CEO and Casino Association of New Jersey President Mark Giannantonio focused on how Sarkos has already made a mark on the department.

"He has helped put the ACPD on the forefront of safety technology," Giannantonio said.

Sarkos was the project manager who brought the ShotSpotter system to the city in 2012, which alerts police when guns are fired in certain areas; risk terrain modeling in 2016, which helps police better cover the city by studying where crime is likely to happen; and the ACHILES Surveillance Center in 2017, which hires retired police officers to keep an eye on security cameras throughout the city.

Sarkos, who lives in Linwood, said his family has deep ties to Atlantic City. His mother was an emergency room nurse at the old Atlantic City Medical Center, and his dad was a fire safety engineer who worked at the FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center at Atlantic City International Airport. His sister Christina is a teacher at the New York Avenue School.

His grandparents on his father's side emigrated from Greece in 1927 and ran a carpentry shop in Atlantic City, he said. His grandparents on his mother's side ran Keystone Auto Glass (currently Chester's Plants and Flowers) at Iowa and Arctic avenues.

He got a bit choked up when talking about memories of visiting grandparents Jimmy and Helen Ingargiola at their auto glass shop as a child.

Sarkos was sworn in privately by Small in late October after the state Civil Service Commission deemed him the only qualified candidate.

Thursday's event in Boardwalk Hall's Adrian Phillips Ballroom was a public celebration. There was party afterward at Dock's Oyster House.