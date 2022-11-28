U.S. Labor Department recovers $226,000 for workers in Absecon, EHT gas stations

A federal court has ordered the owner of three gas stations in Absecon and Egg Harbor Township to pay $226,000 in back pay and damages for six workers illegally denied full wages, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a Monday press release.

Point Pleasant Associates Inc., of Edison, is owned by Bidiawatie Singh and company officer Surjeet Singh, the DOL said.

The affected locations are Spirit Gas Station at 14 South New York Avenue in Absecon; Sun Petro Gas at 101 Absecon Blvd., Absecon; and Delta Gas at 734 W. White Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, according to the DOL.

“Our investigations show that the pay practices of New Jersey’s gas station industry employers all too commonly shortchange workers and violate federal law,” said U.S. DOL Wage and Hour Division District Director Charlene Rachor. “This judgment secures hard-earned wages for gas station workers who labor long hours mostly outdoors trying to support themselves and their families.”

The U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey entered a consent judgment on Oct. 5, according to the DOL, ordering the company to pay back wages as well as liquidated and punitive damages to six workers, in response to a complaint filed by the U.S. Department of Labor.

The department’s Wage and Hour Division investigated after complaints were filed with it, and found the company had required attendants to work 12-hour days, seven days a week — and failed to pay the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour and overtime rates for hours over 40 in a workweek.

Division investigators also determined the employers directed employees to sign false statements submitted to the division in an attempt to disguise their unlawful pay practices.

These actions violated the Fair Labor Standards Act, DOL said.

The legal action has resulted in recovery of $107,149 in back wages; $107,149 in liquidated damages and $12,000 in punitive damages, DOL said. The company has also paid $3,702 in civil penalties.

For more information about the FLSA and other laws the division enforces, contact its toll-free helpline at 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243). The department can speak with callers in more than 200 languages.