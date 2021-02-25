U.S. Fish and Wildlife gives the state DEP $1 million to preserve wetlands in South Jersey

The Great Egg Harbor Wetlands counties will have a better chance of surviving, thanks to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The service will be awarding more than $1 million to the state Department of Environmental Protection to acquire and permanently protect about 517 acrees of property in Atlantic and Cape May counties, the service said.

Coastal areas are highly vulnerable to climate change, and many have already been dramatically altered and stressed by storms, sea level rise, human activity and invasive species, the service said.

Coastal wetland habitat conservation is critical to ensure that important habitat, wildlife and coastal communities continue to thrive for future generations, the service said.

The more than $1 million given to the state Department of Environmental Protection was part of more than $27 million awarded to support 33 projects in 14 coastal states to protect, restore or enhance almost 28,000 acres of coastal wetlands and adjacent upland habitats under the National Coastal Wetlands Conservation Grant Program, the service said.

State, local and tribal governments, private landowners, conservation groups and other partners will contribute more than $22.2 million in additional funds to these projects, the service said.

