U.S. Fish and Wildlife gave the state DEP $1 million to preserve wetlands in South Jersey

The Great Egg Harbor Wetlands counties will have a better chance of surviving, thanks to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The service will be awarding more than $1 million to the state Department of Environmental Protection to acquire and permanently protect about 517 acrees of property in Atlantic and Cape May counties, the service said.
Coastal areas are highly vulnerable to climate change, and many have already been dramatically altered and stressed by storms, sea level rise, human activity and invasive species, the service said.
Coastal wetland habitat conservation is critical to ensure that important habitat, wildlife and coastal communities continue to thrive for future generations, the service said.
The more than $1 million given to the state Department of Environmental Protection was part of more than $27 million awarded to support 33 projects in 14 coastal states to protect, restore or enhance almost 28,000 acres of coastal wetlands and adjacent upland habitats under the National Coastal Wetlands Conservation Grant Program, the service said.
State, local and tribal governments, private landowners, conservation groups and other partners will contribute more than $22.2 million in additional funds to these projects, the service said.
These grants will have wide-reaching benefits for local economies, people and wildlife – boosting coastal resilience, reducing flood risk, stabilizing shorelines and protecting natural ecosystems, the service said.
The state Department of Environmental Protection's Green Acres Program and its conservation partners will acquire the Great Egg Harbor Wetlands property, the service said. This property is a conglomerate of riverine, estuarine and coastal marsh habitat located adjacent to the Tuckahoe Wildlife Management Area, the service said.
The Great Egg Harbor estuary complex includes a diversity of wetland communities, including barrier beaches, back-barrier estuaries, emergent tidal saltmarshes, sand and muflats, islands, submerged aquatic vegetation, brackish and freshwater emergent wetland, scrub-shrub and forested wetlands and open water, the service said.
This project protects critical habitat for anadromous, estuarine, marine and freshwater fish and shellfish, and hundred of migratory bird species, including the federally listed red knot, the service said.
“The projects funded by the National Coastal Wetlands Conservation Grant Program will strengthen partnerships with numerous public, non-profit and private stakeholders while directly conserving and restoring thousands of acres of vital coastal habitat and inland wetlands,” said Martha Williams, the service principal deputy director in a written statement Thursday.
