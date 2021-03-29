U.S. Coast Guard graduates get a Cape May 'coastie' send off

Graduates in the Shoreline buses smiled, cheered, and captured the brief moments of the enthusiastic crowd becoming “lunatics” on their phones, as the buses passed. In a matter of 30 seconds, the graduates were down Pittsburgh Avenue and off to the airport, were they would embark on their journeys as members of the Coast Guard.

The volunteers still shouted and supported the graduates that were already off in the distance. As soon as the bus was out of sight, the usual supporters that come every Friday for the send-off said “that’s it,” as they started packing up their things. Many exchanged, “see you next Friday” with each other.

Supporting the graduates, no matter what, is the main reason weekly supporters, like Paul Conlin, 72, of Haddon Heights, Camden County, come every Friday. He said, “rain, snow, sleet, or hail, we’re always here.”

“In my day, they didn’t ask us if we wanted to join the military, or even what branch we wanted to join,” said Conlin, a veteran of the Air Force. “There is nothing compelling them to do this. So I’m honored to be able to support them.”

Paul Will, 70, who is a member of the Cape May Coast Guard Auxiliary, said he comes out every week to send off the graduates. He said he is fond of servicemen and they hold a special place in his heart.