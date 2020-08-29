PLEASANTVILLE — Jeff Behler, one of the regional directors of the U.S. Census, showed up in the city Friday at the site of the Christian Ministry Impact of God, where residents filled out census forms as they picked up free food.
By setting up a mobile census assistance site where food was being given away, it was hoped that some of the more difficult-to-count and undercounted demographic groups would sign up.
"We are doing events like this throughout Cape May County and throughout Atlantic County. We will continue to do that all the way up to Sept. 30," said Behler about the last day people can fill out census forms.
The advantage of being set up at the Christian Ministry event is that people who are scared or intimidated by filling out census forms could come to a place where they would feel safe and comfortable, and they could listen to and hear from people they trust, Behler said.
There are five categories where the census has trouble convincing people to respond, said Behler, whose area of responsibility extends from New Jersey to Maine and includes Puerto Rico. Those categories are people of color, new immigrants, renters, children under 5 and individuals for whom there is a language barrier, he said. Pleasantville is one of the few majority-minority municipalities in South Jersey, according to 2010 U.S. Census Bureau statistics.
About 200 people showed up at the church on West Bayview Avenue, and about 10% of the people filled out census forms. Some of the people who showed up for the food distribution told the census workers they had already filled out census forms.
The mobile location had internet connectivity, so it was useful for people who did not have the internet at home and had not filled out the forms yet.
More than 12,000 New Jersey residents have been hired to knock on doors to obtain people's census information in person, Behler said.
"We want people to understand that it is safe to open up your door," Behler said. "Everyone from the census has to wear a mask. it Is mandatory when they are in public. ... They have to knock on doors and back up 6 feet. They have an official badge with a photo ID, with an expiration date and a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark on the badge."
The census only needs basic information such as a person's name, age, sex, race and ethnicity, whether an individual owns or rents their home, and whether the person is of Hispanic origin, Behler said.
Federal laws protect the information the public provides to the census, Behler said. Information cannot be released to any local, state or federal law enforcement agency.
"No one can access our data at any time for any reason," he said. "It is safe for people to give us their data."
The overall self-response rate for the state is 66.7%. Rates by county are 57.6% for Atlantic, 30.4% for Cape May, 63.8% for Cumberland and 64.4% for Ocean.
One reason the Cape May County self-response rate is so low is that it has a large number of people who own seasonal, secondary or rental homes, but do not fill out a census form for their second home, Behler said.
For instance, if a person's main residence is in Philadelphia, they fill out the census form stating how many people lived in their main residence as of April 1. If they have a second home in Cape May County, they still out a census form for that second residence, but they reply that zero people lived there April 1, Behler said.
"It's important that we get that information, that we capture how many housing units are in Cape May County because money still comes in for roads," Behler said. "You have to be prepared during those summer months when people come in."
