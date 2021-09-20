U.S. Army Corps hearing tonight on New Jersey's coastal flooding risks

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will host the first of two virtual public meetings 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20 on a coastal storm risk management study, and proposals to employ movable storm surge gates, build barriers along vulnerable coastal roads and raise thousands of homes at risk of flooding.

The Army Corps $16 billion plan is tentative; congressional approval and state and federal funding would have to be secured before it could move ahead.

The Army Corps and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection released plans in August in response to the New Jersey Back Bays Coastal Storm Risk Management Study, which looked at tidal bodies of water in Monmouth, Ocean, Atlantic, Burlington, and Cape May Counties, including 3,400 miles of shoreline.