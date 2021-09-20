 Skip to main content
U.S. Army Corps hearing tonight on New Jersey's coastal flooding risks
U.S. Army Corps hearing tonight on New Jersey's coastal flooding risks

Maeslantkering

The Maeslantkering storm surge barrier on the Nieuwe Waterweg in the Netherlands closes if the city of Rotterdam is threatened by floods. The white structures on either side of the waterway swivel toward each other to block the flow. The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers says such a barrier could work at Manasquan, Barnegat and Great Egg Harbor inlets.

 GLF Media / Shutterstock

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will host the first of two virtual public meetings 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20 on a coastal storm risk management study, and proposals to employ movable storm surge gates, build barriers along vulnerable coastal roads and raise thousands of homes at risk of flooding.

The Army Corps $16 billion plan is tentative; congressional approval and state and federal funding would have to be secured before it could move ahead.

The Army Corps and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection released plans in August in response to the New Jersey Back Bays Coastal Storm Risk Management Study, which looked at tidal bodies of water in Monmouth, Ocean, Atlantic, Burlington, and Cape May Counties, including 3,400 miles of shoreline.

Between 1911 and 2019, sea level rose 17.6 inches along the Jersey Shore, compared with 7.6 inches across the globe, according to the Rutgers University Science and Technical Advisory Panel. More than 2 inches of that rise occurred between 2001 and 2019. By 2050, there's an 83% chance that an 11 additional inches of rise will occur, according to the Rutgers study.

The plan would call for

• Storm surge barriers at Manasquan Inlet, Barnegat Inlet, and Great Egg Harbor Inlet

• Cross-bay barriers along Absecon Boulevard/Route 30 in Atlantic County and along an extension of 52nd Street in Ocean City/Upper Township in Cape May County.

• Elevating 18,800 structures (including homes and businesses) in Monmouth (135 structures), Ocean (8567 structures), Burlington (66 structures) Atlantic (1491 structures), and Cape May (8579 structures) counties. (Note: there are approximately 182,000 structures in study area)

The storm surge barriers resemble enormous gates. They would remain open for boat traffic throughout most of the year. When significant flooding is expected, a gate in the center — 320 feet wide for the Great Egg Harbor Inlet one — would close. These gates would be built 20 feet above the current, non-stormwater level. Furthermore, the gates would drop vertically into the ground, preventing flood waters from coming in.

To view the report or virtual public meeting instructions, visit here.

To attend the meetings:

• September 20 from 6:00-7:30 p.m.

Click here for meeting link

  • Meeting number: 199 656 2189
  • Meeting password: gyFgyis@243
  • Join by phone: +1-844-800-2712
  • Phone access code: 199 656 2189

September 21 from 1:00-2:30 p.m.

  • Click here for meeting link
  • Meeting number: 199 176 1020
  • Meeting password: HYwMr4dZ@72
  • Join by Phone: +1-844-800-2712
  • Phone Access code: 199 176 1020

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 

County breakdown of structures that may be raised

Monmouth: 135 

Ocean: 8,567

Burlington: 66

Atlantic: 1,491

Cape May: 8,579

Total: 18,838 

Source: New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection 

