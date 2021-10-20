U.S. Air Force, Space Force recruiting group cleans up around Atlantic City

A group of recruiters for the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force are staying in Atlantic City for annual training — and during their time here, they are working to lift up the community.

The 360th Recruiting Group for the two services hosted community events across the area Wednesday. The group’s largest event was a bayside and roadside cleanup held in Ventnor in conjunction with the Surfrider Foundation.

About 150 members of the 360th RCG began around 10 a.m., cleaning trash from the road just off a parking lot at 5100 Wellington Ave.

Other events held throughout the day included a food drive for the Community FoodBank of New Jersey in Egg Harbor Township, a donation drive for people who are homeless in Atlantic City organized by Angels in Motion and volunteer work at the South Jersey Horse Rescue in Egg Harbor City. There was also a backpack drive and a cleanup event organized by the Absecon Lighthouse.

Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ryan Conroy said the event was designed to express appreciation to local communities for the support they show military service members.