Tyner resigns as Atlantic County Prosecutor
1112019_nws_pleasantville

Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner.  

 LAUREN CARROLL / Multimedia Reporter

Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner has resigned from his position, according to a report from Harry Hurley of WPG Talk Radio.

Tyner submitted his letter of resignation to Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday, the report said. In the letter, Tyner said, "I have long said there is a private cost to public service. My family and I have certainly paid that debt."

The resignation took effect 9 a.m. today. Tyner's five-year term did not expire until March 2022.

Last week, Tyner was named Prosecutor of the Year. He will accept the award at the annual New Jersey Narcotic Enforcement Officers Association conference luncheon in September in Atlantic City. The next day, he announced the largest drug bust in county history when two men were arrested for running a heroin operation.

Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson said he has not yet seen an official letter and said he has not yet had a conversation with Tyner.

"I wish him well in his endeavors, whatever he wants to do. It’s a bit of a surprise, but … we’ll miss him,” Levinson said.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

