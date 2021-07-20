Tyner resigns as Atlantic County Prosecutor

Tyner submitted his letter of resignation to Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday, the report said. In the letter, Tyner said, "I have long said there is a private cost to public service. My family and I have certainly paid that debt."
The resignation took effect 9 a.m. today. Tyner's five-year term did not expire until March 2022.
Last week, Tyner was named Prosecutor of the Year. He will accept the award at the annual New Jersey Narcotic Enforcement Officers Association conference luncheon in September in Atlantic City. The next day, he announced the largest drug bust in county history when two men were arrested for running a heroin operation.
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson said he has not yet seen an official letter and said he has not yet had a conversation with Tyner.
"I wish him well in his endeavors, whatever he wants to do. It’s a bit of a surprise, but … we’ll miss him,” Levinson said.
GALLERY: Damon G. Tyner from judge to prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.