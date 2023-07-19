Tyler Road in Woodbine and Dennis Township will undergo roadway resurfacing beginning Friday, Cape May County said Wednesday. The work will extend from Route 47 to Washington Avenue.
The project involves the milling and paving of the lanes and shoulder areas. Local traffic will be maintained during construction, and residents will have access to their properties, the county said in a news release. Emergency service vehicle access will also be maintained.
However, during active periods of construction, only northbound through traffic will be maintained. Southbound through traffic will be detoured.
Work on Friday is anticipated to begin at the northern end of Tyler Road and proceed south toward Route 47. Normal working hours are expected to be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. At the end of each workday, two-way traffic will be restored along Tyler.
The work is expected to last about four weeks, the county said. During construction activities, a 2-inch drop-off may exist between the shoulder and travel lanes. Motorists are advised to proceed with caution.
