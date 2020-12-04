Two-year campaign for dog park in Northfield fails to gain council support

NORTHFIELD — A years-long push to bring a dog park to the city failed to garner support by City Council last month, but supporters plan to try again in the future.

The dog park was proposed for an open piece of land in Birch Grove Park, but many opposing the park said the barking would be a nuisance and its proximity to the playground was worrisome. Many residents at past council meetings voiced concerns over the chance of dogs getting loose in the park and biting children. Others had environmental concerns, claiming that fecal matter from the dogs could get into the park’s lakes.

“It’s nothing that wouldn’t happen on the bike path, but it wasn’t my task to sell it,” Councilman Paul Utts said.

While many councilmembers weren’t against a dog park, they were against the location.

Utts originally was in favor of the park but abstained from voting as Councilwoman Susan Korngut was not at the meeting. Korngut spearheaded the push for the dog park.