Two wounded Friday in Atlantic City shooting

Two men were wounded in an Atlantic City shooting Friday, according to a police news release issued Sunday.

Police responded to the Brigantine Homes section of the city at about 11:24 p.m. in response to reports of gunfire and a ShotSpotter alert. The news release said the responding officers found evidence of gunfire near1062 Brigantine Blvd.

Two male shooting victims had arrived at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, police were later told.

The victims, whose names were not provided in the news release, are said to be 23 and 28 and residents of Atlantic City. Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Those with information about the shooting are urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit of the Atlantic City Police Department at (609) 347-5766. Anonymous texts can be sent to tip411 or 847411 by beginning the text ACPD.