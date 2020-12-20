Two women strive to shelter Cumberland County homeless after law change

A change to the state’s Code Blue alert law early this year has strained the services of agencies that shelter Cumberland County’s homeless during frigid nights.
The programs have managed to continue, though, due in part to the efforts of two women working with support from the community, little sleep and a deep faith in God.
“They are all great. They go over and above than what they need to,” said a homeless man of one of the women, Denise Arrigo, 68, of Millville.
Each time the temperature is forecast to fall below 32 degrees, Arrigo and her volunteer staff set up the homeless in the city at the Millville Motorsports Inn and Suites on North Second Street. On a recent Monday night, 12 single and five double rooms were purchased by Arrigo for 22 guests.
“It’s fine. ... It’s warm and a hot shower,” one resident said.
After check-in, which is around 3 p.m., guests pick up a bagged dinner and breakfast made by Care and Share Lunches, a Millville nonprofit where Arrigo is also a volunteer.
“Seeing the homeless people every day and developing a relationship, I knew we needed to have a plan for Code Blue because I couldn’t just leave it up to someone else,” Arrigo said. “So, in collaboration with Mayor Mike Santiago, we had the idea to keep them safe in the hotel situation. ... For the homeless, this is like Club Med. At the hotel, they can stay all day.”
That Monday was one of a string of days where a Code Blue alert was in effect. Vaishali Patel, manager of the Millville Motorsports Inn and Suites, said Arrigo goes above and beyond to make sure the program is working. That includes giving her cellphone number to motel owners, who can reach out if there are problems with the guests.
Before this winter, warming shelters were operated by the M25 Initiative, a nonprofit based in Bridgeton, for which Arrigo is vice president. The shelters were placed in Millville, Bridgeton and Vineland, cities with more than 10 homeless people, as specified by Code Blue laws. Millville and Vineland combined into one shelter last winter.
On Jan. 21, the state Senate approved a bill that expanded the weather conditions that would trigger a Code Blue night for warming shelters. The bill required a declaration anytime the National Weather Service predicted temperatures of 32 degrees or lower. Previously, the law required a Code Blue whenever temperatures were 25 degrees or lower without precipitation or 32 or below with precipitation.
In Millville, the temperature drops to or below 32 degrees 99.5 times a year, meaning shelters need to be opened that many times. That is more than three times the number of nights the nonprofit opened up its warming centers in 2018-19 (30 nights) and 2019-20 (27 nights), said Robin Weinstein, founder and president of M25. The costs associated with operating the shelters, anywhere between $450 and $600 a night, and the volunteers needed, 28 a night, were anticipated to be too much with the changes.
Weinstein announced in the spring that M25 would no longer provide operational support in the county, but would offer transitional support and guidance to county and local governments. During a meeting Sept. 14 of the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners, a request for proposals went out for interested groups. According to Arrigo, at the next meeting, the county decided to divide the $70,000 it had for Code Blue evenly among Bridgeton, Millville and Vineland. The M25 Initiative then provided an additional $2,000 per city, bringing a total of approximately $25,333 to each community.
Like Arrigo, Cathy Gardner, 55, of Vineland, drives efforts to house the homeless in her community. Gardner is the current Code Blue coordinator and former coordinator for the M25 Millville-Vineland shelter the winter before. So far, she said, they haven’t needed much of the money available. Working with Mayor Anthony Fanucci, they were able to secure the old Landis Junior High School for free. The only expenses are for “small bills” such as port-a-potty upkeep by English Sewer, which gave two to Gardner for $50 a month. Lowes in Vineland has donated personal protective equipment, and each night of the week, a church is assigned to take care of the food. A refrigerator was donated as well.
“(Cathy and her team) always accommodate with everything I need, someplace warm to sleep, socks, shoes, whatever I need. I never have nothing negative to ever say about them,” said Carolyn Jones, who was a guest for the night. Jones had been coming to warming shelters for “three to five” years, even when M25 was operating the shelters.
Gardner’s volunteers arrive at 5 p.m., and the guests arrive an hour later. Guests are notified about Code Blue nights on the city’s Code Blue Facebook page. They stay for dinner and receive a cot and blankets, with the cots purchased by the city’s Office of Emergency Management.
“Vineland OEM purchased or obtained brand new, gorgeous cots,” Gardner said.
For Gardner, Code Blue nights mean little sleep. She leaves her job as an administrative assistant for RK Chevrolet in Vineland at 5:30 p.m. and goes to the shelter, where she stays until 8 p.m. She turns around to catch a few hours of sleep but is usually back from 3 to 7 a.m. for the breakfast shift. Then she’s off to RK Chevrolet again for a full day.
The expansion of Code Blue alert conditions was worrisome, she said.
“Not only did you have triple the amount of activations, but now you have COVID. It gets even scarier, but I have a strong faith in God,” Gardner said. “This is his ministry, not mine. It’s faith getting me through, and a lot of coffee.”
Both Vineland and Millville have had their challenges.
“I try to have nine to 11 volunteers here for dinner, but I have four (on Dec. 9),” Gardner said, adding “I am getting new volunteers on board, though.”
For Arrigo, money is the issue. She pays the Millville Motorsports Inn and Suites for the rooms with the money received from the city and M25. However, each night has cost an average of $900 for the residents. At that rate, the money will run out after about 28 nights, less than a third of the nights likely to be Code Blue nights under the new criteria.
While the food is donated, Arrigo worries about what will happen after the money runs out. She is looking into grants to fund the initiative, or to secure a warming center for no cost.
She’s working against time.
“Oh yeah, of course (the money will run out),” Arrigo said. “Somewhere around midseason, we’re going to have to look at our resources and see how to operate.”
