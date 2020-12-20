Two women strive to shelter Cumberland County homeless after law change

Weinstein announced in the spring that M25 would no longer provide operational support in the county, but would offer transitional support and guidance to county and local governments. During a meeting Sept. 14 of the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners, a request for proposals went out for interested groups. According to Arrigo, at the next meeting, the county decided to divide the $70,000 it had for Code Blue evenly among Bridgeton, Millville and Vineland. The M25 Initiative then provided an additional $2,000 per city, bringing a total of approximately $25,333 to each community.

Like Arrigo, Cathy Gardner, 55, of Vineland, drives efforts to house the homeless in her community. Gardner is the current Code Blue coordinator and former coordinator for the M25 Millville-Vineland shelter the winter before. So far, she said, they haven’t needed much of the money available. Working with Mayor Anthony Fanucci, they were able to secure the old Landis Junior High School for free. The only expenses are for “small bills” such as port-a-potty upkeep by English Sewer, which gave two to Gardner for $50 a month. Lowes in Vineland has donated personal protective equipment, and each night of the week, a church is assigned to take care of the food. A refrigerator was donated as well.