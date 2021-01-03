 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two women killed in Garden State Parkway wrong-way crash identified
0 comments
breaking

Two women killed in Garden State Parkway wrong-way crash identified

{{featured_button_text}}
Crash

A crash Friday morning on the Garden State Parkway in Barnegat Township killed two people.

 Claire Lowe

State Police have identified the two drivers killed in a wrong-way collision on the Garden State Parkway in Barnegat on Saturday.

Emily Soc, 25, of Ewing Township in Mercer County, was driving her Toyota southbound in the northbound lanes, police said. Her vehicle struck the front of a Honda CRV driven by Barnegat resident Colleen Roche, 61.

Both women were alone in their vehicles and declared dead at the scene, according to police. The accident happened about 7:45 a.m. at milepost 68.1 North.

The investigation of the accident is ongoing and police did not yet have further information on how Soc entered the road in the wrong direction, or the likely speed at impact.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News