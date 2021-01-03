Two women killed in Garden State Parkway wrong-way crash identified

State Police have identified the two drivers killed in a wrong-way collision on the Garden State Parkway in Barnegat on Saturday.
Emily Soc, 25, of Ewing Township in Mercer County, was driving her Toyota southbound in the northbound lanes, police said. Her vehicle struck the front of a Honda CRV driven by Barnegat resident Colleen Roche, 61.
Both women were alone in their vehicles and declared dead at the scene, according to police. The accident happened about 7:45 a.m. at milepost 68.1 North.
The investigation of the accident is ongoing and police did not yet have further information on how Soc entered the road in the wrong direction, or the likely speed at impact.
Contact: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.