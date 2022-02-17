Two vaccination clinics added in Atlantic County for Boost NJ2 Week

The Atlantic County Division of Public Health announced Thursday it will add free COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinics in support of Gov. Phil Murphy's Boost NJ2 Week campaign.

The clinics will offer Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for residents 18 and older and Pfizer pediatric vaccines for ages 5 to 17. Additionally, anyone 12 and older who received a primary vaccination series is eligible for a booster, and anyone immunocompromised is eligible for a fourth dose.

The clinic in Northfield at 201 S. Shore Road will be available from 2 to 6 p.m. Feb. 23; 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 24; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 26; and 9 a.m. to noon March 1. The Pfizer pediatric vaccine will only be provided Feb. 23.

Adult vaccines and boosters will be available in Hammonton at 310 Bellevue Ave. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 1.

No appointments are necessary for any of the clinics. Masks are required for entrance to the facilities. Those seeking boosters should bring proof of vaccination — either a vaccine card or the Docket app will suffice — and identification.

For questions, call the Division of Public Health at 609-645-5933.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

