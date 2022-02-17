 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two vaccination clinics added in Atlantic County for Boost NJ2 Week

  • 0
Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

The Atlantic County Division of Public Health announced Thursday it will add free COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinics in support of Gov. Phil Murphy's Boost NJ2 Week campaign.

The clinics will offer Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for residents 18 and older and Pfizer pediatric vaccines for ages 5 to 17. Additionally, anyone 12 and older who received a primary vaccination series is eligible for a booster, and anyone immunocompromised is eligible for a fourth dose.

The clinic in Northfield at 201 S. Shore Road will be available from 2 to 6 p.m. Feb. 23; 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 24; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 26; and 9 a.m. to noon March 1. The Pfizer pediatric vaccine will only be provided Feb. 23.

Adult vaccines and boosters will be available in Hammonton at 310 Bellevue Ave. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 1.

No appointments are necessary for any of the clinics. Masks are required for entrance to the facilities. Those seeking boosters should bring proof of vaccination — either a vaccine card or the Docket app will suffice — and identification.

People are also reading…

For questions, call the Division of Public Health at 609-645-5933.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Would you drink gin made from elephant dung?

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News