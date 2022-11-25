Two-time NICU mom looks back on time at hospital

It’s usually a happy day for expecting mothers when they welcome their newest bundle of joy into the world.

But for one local mother who gave birth to her newborn daughter early, it was also one of the scariest days of her life.

Atlantic County mom Jenny Rodriguez was expecting to deliver her baby on Nov. 25, which would have been Friday.

Instead, daughter Zavannah Hope Igboanugo-Rodriguez arrived on July 29, four months early.

Delivering early wasn’t a new experience for Rodriguez — four years ago, she gave birth to a son, Josiah, three months earlier than her due date.

And like Josiah, Zavannah was taken care of at AtlantiCare’s neonatal intensive care unit in Galloway Township, from which he was scheduled to be released Friday.

Rodriguez, already a mother to one “graduate” of the NICU program, said she was grateful to the NICU team.

“The NICU does such an awesome job and makes families feel so comfortable and that everything is going to be OK,” Rodriguez said in comments released by AtlantiCare.

AtlantiCare’s regional Level III NICU team can care for babies who are born as young as 22 weeks’ gestation and/or weighing less than one pound, according to the health system.

Rodriguez had some complications at the beginning of the second trimester of her first pregnancy with Josiah. He was born weighing in at 2 pounds, 6 ounces. His lungs were a little bit more developed and he breathed well with assistance, said Rodriguez. He could also open his eyes.

But Rodriguez said there were more scary moments with Zavannah than there were with Josiah.

“That one month makes a huge difference in how developed they are when they are born. They have different care needs,” Rodriguez said.

Zavannah was the second most premature birth surviving baby that the AtlantiCare NICU has cared for. Another baby, born in 1998 was delivered at just over 22 weeks, said AtlantiCare spokesperson Jennifer Tornetta.

Zavannah was born 11 inches long and 1 pound, 2 ounces. She learned how to open her eyes outside the womb but had much more trouble with her lungs than Josiah did and had to fight to breathe on her own, AtlantiCare said.

“Because she was born so early, Zavannah needed significant specialized intensive care,” said Dr. Jennifer Tioseco, neonatologist and medical director for the AtlantiCare NICU and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Newborn Care Network. “Her lungs, heart, eyes and other organs and systems were not ready for her to live outside her mother’s womb.”

Rodriguez said she was worried in the beginning of her second pregnancy.

“They were honest about the facts and the survival rates before I even had her,” said Rodriguez. “I felt relief knowing the NICU team would be there and that they would do everything they could to make sure she survived.”

Rodriguez said AtlantiCare’s NICU technology had advanced since she had her son, so people can see their babies in the NICU any time they need to, which also helped her deal with her concerns.

“I have other children at home. I’m not able to get in every day,” said Rodriguez. “Their communication is just outstanding.”

“In addition to our NICU team, so many individuals contributed to caring for her and Jenny before, during and after Zavannah’s birth. She did the hard work,” Tioseco said.

Now, Zavannah is 17 inches long and weighs about 6 pounds, two ounces.

“Caring for Zavannah and Jenny this year — and Jenny and Josiah four years ago — has been such a privilege for our team,” said Tioseco. “We were thrilled to see Josiah laughing and enjoying activities at our NICU reunion earlier this year. He has grown so much. He and Zavannah, and all of our NICU babies and graduates, inspire us.”

Rodriguez said she bought a special home-from-the-hospital outfit for Zavannah that says, “The princess has arrived,” and that the baby’s two brothers at home are excited to meet her.

“It’s been a long journey. All these milestones for her gestation are just amazing,” said Rodriguez. “She is amazing. She accomplished a lot.”