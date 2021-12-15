 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two taken to the hospital after Vineland home explodes
0 comments
top story

Two taken to the hospital after Vineland home explodes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
cumberland breaking carousel

It was so bright astronomers thought it was coming from inside our galaxy, but it was actually happening 200 million light-years away.

VINELAND — Authorities say two people were taken to a hospital after an explosion reduced a New Jersey home to rubble.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officials said the blast in Vineland was reported about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Fire Chief Lou Tramontana said two women were in the home at the time. One was pulled from the rubble and the other reportedly walked out on her own. Their conditions weren't immediately available.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blast.

Staff Writer Chris Doyle contributed to this report. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds rescued after fire breaks out in Hong Kong high-rise

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News