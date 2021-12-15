Two taken to the hospital after Vineland home explodes

Associated Press
VINELAND — Authorities say two people were taken to a hospital after an explosion reduced a New Jersey home to rubble.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Officials said the blast in Vineland was reported about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Fire Chief Lou Tramontana said two women were in the home at the time. One was pulled from the rubble and the other reportedly walked out on her own. Their conditions weren't immediately available.
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blast.
Staff Writer Chris Doyle contributed to this report.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.