Two South Jersey men killed in Cumberland County plane crash

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP — Two South Jersey men died in a plane crash in the township on Monday afternoon.

Kristopher Noone, of Pennsauken, Camden County, and John Noone III, of Elmer, Cumberland County, were flying in the Champion Aeronca 7 AC when it crashed into a residential yard around 2 p.m. on Parvin Mill Road, State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said Tuesday. 

The plane, according to Federal Aviation Administration records, is registered to Terri Air Service LLC, with an address at 3511 Silverside Rd., Suite 105, in Wilmington. The address checks back to Delaware/Yacht Registry Ltd.

An employee for the business declined to comment on Tuesday morning.

The National Transportation Safety Board will lead a joint investigation with the FAA, an Administration spokesperson said on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

