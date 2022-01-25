Two South Jersey deer test positive for past coronavirus infection

It is unknown how the deer were infected. Coronavirus infections have been detected in other wildlife and zoo animals, including gorillas, hyenas, leopards and other big cats, mink and otters, as well as binturong and coatimundi.

Although there is little demonstrated chance of getting a diagnosable coronavirus infection from wildlife, the CDC still recommends certain hunting hygiene practices, noting it can prevent both COVID-19 and other animal-borne pathogen. Among the recommendations are to not allow contact between wildlife and domesticated animals; not harvest animals that appear sick or dead; and to clean and cool game meat as soon as possible.

The CDC also asks one wear a mask and gloves while dressing and preparing a carcass and refrain from eating, drinking or smoking while doing so. The organization advises against cutting through an animal’s spine or spinal tissue and urges people to not eat wildlife brains.

One should wash ones hands after handling wildlife and cook game meat thoroughly.

The Division of Fish & Wildlife said in its news release it is not recommending hunters test their deer for coronavirus infection.

