Two South Jersey deer test positive for past coronavirus infection

Two South Jersey deer have tested positive for past coronavirus infection, according to a news release recently issued by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Division of Fish & Wildlife.
A joint federal and state surveillance study has found evidence that two free-ranging deer in Atlantic and Cumberland counties had been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Coronavirus infection also has been detected in deer from six other states participating in surveillance studies — namely Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Other states, including Wisconsin, also have begun testing its deer population
The Division of Fish & Wildlife news release issued Thursday, citing the World Organization for Animal Health, said recent scientific research indicates how coronavirus infection had become prevalent in North American white-tailed deer populations.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention clarify that deer have not displayed any clinical signs or symptoms of COVID-19. There is a lack of evidence, moreover, that there is a significant chance a person can contract COVID-19 by interacting with any wildlife, including deer. There is similarly not enough evidence to say one has a significant chance of contracting COVID-19 from dressing, preparing and eating game meat.
Evidence deer can infect other animals with the coronavirus also is lacking and coronavirus infection is not expected to have a deleterious effect on deer populations overall.
The CDC cautions more research is needed into the nature of coronavirus spread within wildlife populations and between humans and other animals.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services program and the New Jersey Division of Fish & Wildlife conducted the study that detected coronavirus infections in New Jersey. According to the news release, 398 samples collected from game butcher shops during the study have been tested so far. The study was part of a national surveillance project to learn about the potential impacts of the coronavirus on animal populations.
The prevalence of coronavirus infection in deer ostensibly varied by state. According to a USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service study, 7% of 101 deer samples tested in Illinois; 67% of 113 Michigan samples; 19% of 68 New York samples and 31% of 199 Pennsylvania samples tested positive for coronavirus antibodies, which indicate past coronavirus infection. Of the total 481 samples, 33% tested positive, although the APHIS study cautioned that these statistics should not be extrapolated to estimate the prevalence of coronavirus infections in deer populations as a whole.
It is unknown how the deer were infected. Coronavirus infections have been detected in other wildlife and zoo animals, including gorillas, hyenas, leopards and other big cats, mink and otters, as well as binturong and coatimundi.
Although there is little demonstrated chance of getting a diagnosable coronavirus infection from wildlife, the CDC still recommends certain hunting hygiene practices, noting it can prevent both COVID-19 and other animal-borne pathogen. Among the recommendations are to not allow contact between wildlife and domesticated animals; not harvest animals that appear sick or dead; and to clean and cool game meat as soon as possible.
The CDC also asks one wear a mask and gloves while dressing and preparing a carcass and refrain from eating, drinking or smoking while doing so. The organization advises against cutting through an animal’s spine or spinal tissue and urges people to not eat wildlife brains.
One should wash ones hands after handling wildlife and cook game meat thoroughly.
The Division of Fish & Wildlife said in its news release it is not recommending hunters test their deer for coronavirus infection.
Contact Chris Doyle
